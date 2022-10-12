Genshin Impact Nilou banner weapons guide: Key of Khaj Nisut, Xiphos' Moonlight, and Wandering Evenstar

Entering the second phase in each version of Genshin Impact always brings new items into the game, and version 3.1 is no exception. On October 14, Travelers will enter the second phase of the 3.1 update with brand-new characters and weapon banners.

Nilou and Albedo are the featured 5-star characters in the event wish, with Key of Khaj-Nisut and Primordial Jade Cutter as the 5-star weapons. Players who are hesitant about whether to wish on the weapon banner can read this article to understand more about the new weapons' stats and passive skills that the developer recently revealed.

Key of Khaj-Nisut, Xiphos' Moonlight, and Wandering Evenstar stats in Genshin Impact 3.1

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



[Event Wish Duration]

10/14 18:00:00 - 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time)



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword)![Event Wish Duration]10/14 18:00:00 - 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time) Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword)![Event Wish Duration]10/14 18:00:00 - 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time)#GenshinImpact https://t.co/bAC2k7eH78

Genshin Impact revealed all the featured weapons in the next weapon banner on October 11. Based on the tweet above, Travelers can see three brand new weapons: Key of Khaj-Nisut, Xiphos' Moonlight, and Wandering Evenstar.

Key of Khaj-Nisut

Key of Khaj-Nisut description (Image via HoYoverse)

Key of Khaj-Nisut is a 5-star sword and one of the featured weapons alongside Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact. The following are the base stats and passive skills for the said weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1:

Base ATK: 542

Secondary Stat (HP): 66.2%

Passive Skill: Increase the wielder's HP by 20%. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, the active character will gain a Grand Hymn effect for 20 seconds, increasing their Elemental Mastery by 0.12% of their Max HP. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s, with a maximum of 3 stacks.

Last but not least, when this effect gains 3 stacks, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2% of the wielder's max HP for 20 seconds. This sword is perfect for characters that have HP-based skills, like Nilou and Kuki Shinobu.

Xiphos' Moonlight

Xiphos' Moonlight description (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiphos' Moonlight is a 4-star sword in Genshin Impact with Elemental Mastery as the secondary stat, making it a favorable weapon for Kaedehara Kazuha.

Base ATK: 510

Secondary Stat (EM): 165

Passive Skill: The wielder will gain 0.036% Energy Recharge for each point of their Elemental Mastery every 10 seconds, and this effect will last for 12 seconds. Nearby party members will also gain 30% of the same buff for the same duration.

Multiple instances of this weapon in the party will stack the buffs, and the effect can still be triggered even if the wielder is not on the field, making it perfect for any supporting character in the game that benefits from Elemental Mastery stats.

Wandering Evenstar

Wandering Evenstar description (Image via HoYoverse)

Wandering Evenstar is a 4-star catalyst in Genshin Impact with the same Elemental Mastery stats as Xiphos' Moonlight.

Base ATK: 510

Secondary Stat (EM): 165

Passive Skill: The wielder will gain 24% of their Elemental Mastery as a bonus attack every 10 seconds, and the buff will stay for 12 seconds. Nearby party members will gain 30% of the same buff and duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this effect to stack and be triggered when the wielder is not on the field.

With this description of the new weapons, Genshin Impact players can think more about whether the weapon banner is worth their Primogems or not.

Poll : 0 votes