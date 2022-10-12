Genshin Impact Nilou materials farming location: Local Specialties and Talent Books

Nilou will be featured in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update's Phase II character event banners that are scheduled to drop on October 14, 2022. Fans will have the opportunity to summon Nilou along with three excellent 4-star characters.

Nilou is a 5-star Hydro character with mastery over Sword weapons, and deals damage based on her max HP. Interested players who have saved up Primogems to summon Nilou from her rate-up banner can start pre-farming materials for her now. Farming her resources early will provide a smoother gameplay experience, with players able to place Nilou on the field as soon as possible. Here is everything that players need to know about farming locations for Nilou's ascension in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Farming locations for Nilou's Ascension and Talent Levels

Nilou will need a fair amount of ascension and talent level-up materials that were introduced in the Sumeru updates. Keep in mind that it will take players around a week to farm about 80% of all these materials.

AEONBLIGHT DRAKE

Farm this boss for Varunada Lazurite and Perpetual Caliber (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nilou will need Perpetual Caliber, which can be farmed from the new boss, Aeonblight Drake. The new boss was introduced in-game in the current patch update and can be found east of the Devantaka Mountain. Players will require 46 Perpetual Caliber for Nilou's max ascension.

Furthermore, Aeonblight Drake also drops Varunada Lazurite, which is also needed for this character's ascension. Here is a list of how many Varunada Lazurites are needed to ascend Nilou to level 90:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 3

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstones x 6

PADISARAH

For the Local Specialty, Nilou will need 168 Padisarah for her max ascension. Players can follow the interactive map shown above to collect Padisarah from the Sumeru rainforest area. Only 68 Padisarah can be harvested in a day and it will take around 48 hours for them to respawn.

Furthermore, this Local Specialty can be purchased from the NPC Jut, located in the Grand Bazaar of Sumeru City.

PRAXIS TALENT BOOKS

Farm these on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will also need to farm Praxis Talent Books from the Steeple of Ignorance domain. They will have to spend original or condensed resin on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays to farm Praxis Talent Books from the domain. Here is a list showing the amount of books needed to max out all of Nilou's talents:

Teaching of Praxis x 9

Guide to Praxis x 63

Philiosophies of Praxis x 114

Genshin Impact players will also need three Crowns of Insight in order to max out her talent levels. These are limited items that can only be obtained from limited-events as rewards or from the Sacred Sakura (Inazuma) or the Tree of Dreams (Sumeru).

COMMON DROP FROM FUNGI

Players will need tons of common drop materials from Fungi that are required for Nilou's ascension and to increase her talent levels. Fortunately, Fungi are readily available in both Sumeru's rainforest area and in the Underground Mines of The Chasm. Given below is a chart that shows how many of these players will need to farm:

Common Drops from Fungi Needed for Ascension Needed for Talent Levels Fungal Spores 18 18 Luminescent Pollen 30 66 Crystalline Cyst Dust 36 93

TEARS OF THE CALAMITOUS GOD

Complete Raiden Shogun's trounce domain to collect this material (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lastly, players will need to complete Raiden Shogun's weekly trounce domain to obtain Tears of the Calamitous God. This weekly drop material is needed to max out Nilou's talent levels. In total, Nilou will require 18 Tears of Calamitous God to max out all her talent levels in Genshin Impact.

