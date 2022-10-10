Genshin Impact 3.2 Spiral Abyss enemy leaks: New Floor 12 lineup and more

The Genshin Impact community continues to receive new leaks about the upcoming patch 3.2 update and recent news has revealed the lineup for the latest patch's Spiral Abyss.

Spiral Abyss is the only combat-based permanent endgame content. Players clear floors within the time limit to obtain Primogems and other rewards. To succeed, they have to use the right characters to make a proper teams.

However, with the enemy lineup leaked, players will have a much easier time preparing the best teams to clear the harder floors with ease. Given below is a detailed brief of the leaked 3.2 Spiral Abyss lineup.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Latest leaks reveal Floor 12 enemy lineups and more

Credible sources have revealed the upcoming enemy lineups for the 3.2 Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. These leaks primarily disclosed the opponents for Floor 12 and Floor 11, with the Reddit post above showing the former. The information suggests that a new boss has been added to the Spiral Abyss, making it challenging for players to clear difficult floors.

Floor 12 Chamber 1

Leaked enemy line-up for Floor 12 Chamber 1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first half will feature Thundercraven Rifthound and Riftwhelps where players might want to use Electro attacks to reduce their resistance, making it easier to deal damage.

Thunder Manifestation will feature in the second half. Although the attack patterns are easy to read and doge, the boss tends to move a lot. Hence, players are advised to use bow-based characters to have an easier time tracking the boss and dealing damage to it.

Floor 12 Chamber 2

Leaked enemy line-up for Floor 12 Chamber 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first half will feature different Black Serpent and Shadow Husks, making shield characters ineffective for the team. Here is a list of enemies in the first half, as per the latest Genshin Impact leaks:

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter

Shadowy Husk: Defender

Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker

Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer

The second half of Floor 12 Chamber 2 will feature Frostarm Lawachurl, where players might need Pyro characters to quickly break its Cryo shield to save time and deal damage.

Floor 12 Chamber 3

Leaked enemy line-up for Floor 12 Chamber 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Sumeru Desert update has introduced two new bosses in-game and one of them, Aeonblight Drake, will be featured in the first half. The large flying automaton boss has tons of ground and airborne attacks that players will have to deal with. Due to its naturally high resistance to physical attacks, they are advised to use teams that rely on elemental damage.

The second half will feature Eremite Galehunter and Eremite Stone Enchanter. Both are tanky opponents who can summon spirits when they are low on HP. They will enter an enhanced state when their health drops below 70%, where Galehunter will summon the Spirit of Omen: Wind Glade and Stone Enchanter will summon the Spirit of Omen: Stone Drake.

Genshin Impact 3.2 Enemy lineup for Floor 11

Floor 11 consists of tanky Inazuman enemies along with new enemies from Sumeru. Players will also have to fight new boss Dendro Hypostasis in the last chamber of Floor 11. Given below is a quick brief of enemy lineups:

Floor 11 Chamber 1:

1st Half: Specters (Hydro, Anemo, Cryo, and Geo)

2nd Half: Eremites and Fatui Pyro Agent

Floor 11 Chamber 2:

1st Half: Ruin Drake

2nd Half: Fatui Potioneers (Cryo, Pyro, and Electro), Nobushi Jintouban and Hitsukeban, Mirror Maiden

Floor 11 Chamber 3:

1st Half: Primordial Bathysmal Vishap

2nd Half: Dendro Hypostasis

Make sure to use crowd-control characters in the second half of the Floor to deal AoE damage to clear the floor within the stipulated time limit in Genshin Impact.

