Genshin Impact 3.1 login event: 10 free Wishes and other rewards' release date

One of the most interesting parts of Genshin Impact 3.1 is the upcoming login event that will give Travelers ten free Wishes. Technically speaking, they're ten Intertwined Fates, so they can't be used for Wanderlust Invocation. Nonetheless, they're still ten free Wishes that players can spend on any character or weapon banner.

The only requirement to get those free ten Intertwined Fates is to log in on seven separate days. This event lasts from October 14 to October 31, 2022, meaning that most Travelers have ample time to get all the rewards. The event preview doesn't specify whether it has to be seven consecutive days. Instead, it just says "Total Login Days."

Genshin Impact 3.1 Path of Gleaming Jade details: How to get 10 free Wishes

During the event, log in on 7 days in total to receive Intertwined Fate ×10 and other rewards!



2022/10/14 04:00:00 – 2022/10/31 03:59:59



The above tweet includes the basic information related to the Path of Gleaming Jade event that Travelers starts next week. However, there are some crucial details tucked away in the HoYoLAB article, so here's a summary of the rewards:

Day 1: Intertwined Fate x1

Day 2: 80,000 Mora

Day 3: Intertwined Fate x2

Day 4: Mystic Enhancement Ore x18

Day 5: Intertwined Fate x2

Day 6: Hero's Wits x8

Day 7: Intertwined Fate x5

Genshin Impact players need to log in on at least seven separate days between October 14 and October 31, 2022, to get all these rewards. The only requirement is that gamers must be Adventure Rank 5 or higher to receive these gifts.

Other content to look forward to

HoYoverse has revealed some other content that Genshin Impact players may wish to know about. This includes the debut of Nilou as a playable character. Her banner hasn't officially been revealed yet, but Travelers know that the current Event Wishes end on October 14, 2022. Thus, her banner should begin roughly at the same time as the new login event (Path of Gleaming Jade).

It's worth mentioning that Albedo will have a rerun banner that runs alongside Nilou's debut one. Since these will be available around the same time as the new login event, any player hoping to get Nilou or Albedo should know that they will get an extra ten Wishes through Path of Gleaming Jade.

Nilou's official art in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Another thing to keep in mind is that Nilou's Story Quest should become available once her banner presents itself. The official name of her Story Quest is "Lotos Somno Chapter: Act I - To the Wise." It won't be required to own a copy of Nilou in order to attempt her Story Quest.

Key of Khaj-Nisut is a 5-star Sword that is expected to debut in the Epitome Invocation that will run alongside Nilou and Albedo's banners. Wandering Evenstar (4-star Catalyst) and Xiphos' Moonlight (4-star Sword) are also expected to be on that banner.

Besides that, there are three events that will show up in the coming days:

Hyakunin Ikki

Star-Seeker's Sojourn

Wind Chaser

There's plenty of content for players to look forward to in the remainder of Genshin Impact 3.1.

