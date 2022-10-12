Xiphos' Moonlight, Key of Khaj-Nisut, and other Genshin Impact 3.1 weapon stats with banner release date

Xiphos' Moonlight, Key of Khaj-Nisut, and Wandering Evenstar are three new weapons that will debut in Genshin Impact 3.1's second Epitome Invocation. The release date for that weapon banner is right around the corner. To not leave the reader waiting in suspense, here's the answer: 18:00 (server time) on October 14, 2022.

Albedo and Nilou's banners will run alongside this Epitome Invocation. All three Event Wishes will expire at 14:59 on October 31, 2022. It's worth looking at all the new weapons' stats and effects in the meantime, especially since some players might be interested to see if they synergize with the units they already own.

Genshin Impact 3.1 new weapons: Xiphos' Moonlight, Key of Khaj-Nisut, and Wandering Evenstar

[Event Wish Duration]

10/14 18:00:00 - 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time)



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword)!

Key of Khaj-Nisut is a brand-new 5-star Sword that will headline the next Epitome Invocation alongside the popular Primordial Jade Cutter. The 4-star weapons shown here are:

Sacrificial Bow (Bow)

Xiphos' Moonlight (Sword)

Wandering Evenstar (Catalyst)

Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

Rainslasher (Claymore)

Some aspects of the new weapons haven't been officially revealed yet. Ergo, that's where some Genshin Impact leaks come in handy.

The Key of Khaj-Nisut (Image via HoYoverse)

The Key of Khaj-Nisut's ATK stat scales up to 541.83 at Level 90. Its secondary stat is HP%, maxing out at 66.15% at Level 90. The effect of this 5-star Sword in Genshin Impact 3.1 is:

"HP increased by 20/25/30/35/40%. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20s. This effect increases the equipping character's Elemental Mastery by 0.12/0.15/0.18/0.21/0.24% of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3s. Max 3 stacks. When this effect gains 3 stacks, or when the third stack's duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2/0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4% of the equipping character's max HP for 20s."

Note: The slashes represent numbers equivalent to their respective Refinement Levels here.

The Xiphos' Moonlight (Image via HoYoverse)

The Xiphos' Moonlight is a 4-star Sword in Genshin Impact 3.1 with a max ATK of 509.61 and an Elemental Mastery stat of 165.38. Its full effect is:

"The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 0.036/0.045/0.054/0.063/0.072% Energy Recharge for each point of Elemental Mastery they possess for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field."

The Wandering Evenstar (Image via HoYoverse)

The final new weapon in Genshin Impact 3.1 is the Wandering Evenstar. At Level 90, its ATK is 590.61, and its Elemental Mastery is 165.38. Its effect in Genshin Impact 3.1 has been revealed to be:

"The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24/30/36/42/48% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field."

That's it for the new weapons in Genshin Impact 3.1. Remember that they will all be summonable on October 14, 2022.

