5 best Ayaka teams to build for Genshin Impact 3.5 rerun

Genshin Impact version 3.5 is currently live, and its second phase will be released soon, bringing back some beloved characters. The game's top Cryo entities, Ayaka and Shenhe, will be showcased during that half.

The former character will be returning to the game banner after a nine-month absence. She can make the most out of her kit in various teams as a DPS unit in Genshin Impact. She is an excellent Cryo character and excels, particularly in Permafreeze lineups. This article will provide details on the best teams for Ayaka in Genshin Impact as v3.5.

Genshin Impact 3.5 best Ayaka teams

1) Ayaka + Mona + Ganyu + Kazuha

Permafreeze with Mona and Ganyu (Image via HoYoverse)

The optimum team for Ayaka is a bit of a high-investment one. If two Cryo units are in the squad, the double Cryo Resonance will be in effect and increase the CRIT Rate of all members by 15% against enemies affected by Cryo or frozen.

Mona can provide a quick Hydro application as well as buffs with the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer without pause. Ganyu acts as a sub-DPS with strong charged attacks and bursts. Kazuha provides his buffs and penetrates enemy resistance with the Viridescent Venerer in Genshin Impact.

In another variation of this team, players can use Shenhe and Kokomi in place of Ganyu and Mona depending on team requirements and builds.

2) Ayaka + Rosaria + Kazuha + Kokomi

Ayaka team with Rosario and Kokomi (Image via HoYoverse)

This lineup is comparable to the prior one, with the exception of Cryo support provided by Rosaria rather than Ganyu or Shenhe. Although often overlooked, Rosaria is one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact and could serve as an excellent substitute for the five-star Cryo sub-DPS.

Through her passives, she can boost the team's CRIT Rate and meet the energy needs required for Ayaka to regain her energy promptly. The team's overall performance is similar to the previous suggestion.

3) Ayaka + Sucrose + Xingqiu + Diona

Ayaka F2P freeze team (Image via HoYoverse)

The team is an excellent F2P option for Ayaka, featuring three four-star characters in Genshin Impact.

Diona can provide a satisfactory shield to safeguard against enemy attacks, heal a team, and provide energy recharge to ensure timely activation of Elemental Burst. Xingqiu serves as the primary Hydro support, while Sucrose can gather enemies, lower their Elemental Resistance, and enhance Ayaka's abilities with the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers weapon.

4) Ayaka + Ganyu + Shenhe + Kazuha

Ayaka Monocryo team (Image via HoYoverse)

This Genshin Impact team primarily focuses on Cryo elements with only one Anemo support. Since no Hydro characters are in this lineup, the ability to Freeze enemies and receive the full benefits of Blizzard Strayer is lost. Nonetheless, this does not prevent the team from causing damage to their opponents.

Kazuha is responsible for grouping up nearby enemies, decreasing their Elemental Resistance, and enhancing the squad's damage output. Shenhe is the primary Cryo support, strengthening both Ganyu and Ayaka simultaneously, granting the ability to substantial Cryo damage.

5) Ayaka + Nahida + Xiangling + Bennett

Ayaka Melt team (Image via HoYoverse)

Melt teams might not be as effective as Freeze and Mono-Cryo teams with Ayaka against certain enemies, but having Xiangling and Bennett makes them viable.

This lineup usually doesn't affect damage to favor the Cryo user. However, having Nahida on the team helps boost the Elemental Mastery of Ayaka through her burst, increasing the Melt damage considerably. Players seeking out unique teams can try experimenting with similar combinations in Genshin Impact that will trigger Melt and Burn. (Image via HoYoverse)

Although several reactions with Cryo can be triggered, Freeze is arguably the best for most teams. Permafreeze teams built around Ayaka as the main DPS could be some of the best options to use in the Abyss in Genshin Impact.

