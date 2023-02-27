Genshin Impact 3.5 is set to go live on all the servers soon. It will bring back some of the most-wanted characters, especially in its second phase. Ayaka and Shenhe will be featured in the second phase as some of the best Cryo characters in the game.

Old and new players are equally excited about Ayaka returning to the banners nearly nine months after her last rerun. A lot has changed in the game since then. This article will mention the best 4-star and F2P weapons for Ayaka in Genshin Impact.

Amenoma Kageuchi and other great F2P weapon options for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

For Ayaka, her BiS, The Mistsplitter Reforged is an exceptional weapon in Genshin Impact, offering players a passive that grants a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus. This bonus can increase to 28% after accumulating all three stacks. Additionally, the weapon provides substantial Crit DMG, making it Ayaka's top pick among 5-star and other weapons available.

However, several good four-star replacement weapons are available for low-spenders and F2P players in Genshin Impact.

1) Amenoma Kageuchi

Ayaka with the Amenoma Kageuchi (Image via HoYoverse)

Amenoma Kaeguchi is a great weapon for Ayaka, and players of Genshin Impact should not underestimate its value as a 4-star F2P option. The weapon's strength lies in its compatibility with Ayaka's Elemental Burst, which accounts for a significant portion of her damage output.

Upon using an Elemental Skill, the weapon creates a Succession Seed that can last up to 30 seconds, with up to three seeds active at any given time. When an Elemental Burst is utilized, all existing Succession Seeds are consumed, regenerating 6 Energy for each seed.

Amenoma Kageuchi can be forged using the blueprint from the Farmer's Treasure quest.

2) Blackcliff Longsword

Ayaka with the Blackcliff Longsword (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka can effectively utilize various 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact, but the most suitable ones offer Crit DMG as a main stat. Among the options available for Ayaka's 4-star weapons, the Blackcliff Longsword is the top choice.

At level 90, this sword provides Ayaka with a substantial 36.8% Crit DMG, in addition to granting 12% ATK each time an enemy is eliminated, with a maximum of 3 stacks. Players with enough Starglitter should undoubtedly consider obtaining this weapon for Ayaka, as it is acquirable through the shop.

3) Black Sword

The Black Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

The Black Sword is a great choice for Ayaka to boost her critical hit rate by enhancing her weapon. Its unique features improve Ayaka's normal and charged attacks and even provide healing when critically hit.

The Black Sword raises Ayaka's Normal and Charged Damage output by 20%. Additionally, when Ayaka's Normal or Charged Attacks land a critical hit, the weapon restores HP at 60% of her Attack stats. This healing effect can only happen once every five seconds.

However, the Black Sword is only available through the Battle Pass with real-world currency. It requires purchasing and completing it up to level 30, a process that some Genshin Impact players may find uncomfortable.

4) The Flute

The Flute (Image via HoYoverse)

The Flute is a good 4-star sword option in Genshin Impact that can complement Ayaka's Normal and Charged Attacks. With a high base attack and a useful secondary stat, it can undoubtedly boost her performance.

In addition, The Flute has a unique feature that allows Ayaka to accumulate a Harmonic stack whenever she uses her Normal or Charged Attacks. After collecting five stacks of Harmonic, the sword unleashes an explosive attack that inflicts 100% Attack Damage to all nearby enemies.

This ability can be handy when dealing with groups of opponents, as it deals significant damage to multiple foes simultaneously. Therefore, The Flute is a reliable choice for players looking to enhance Ayaka's offensive capabilities.

