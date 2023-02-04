The Genshin Impact 3.4 update is scheduled to release its second phase in a few days. Since the first phase, players have been able to pull for 5-star characters Alhaitham and Xiao, along with the new 4-star Yaoyao.

With the introduction of the second phase, one can pull for Hu Tao and Yelan, both having their reruns in Genshin Impact. Notably, Hu Tao will receive her rerun after over a year.

Players might want to be ready with good weapons for the upcoming rerun. The section below mentions some of the best options for Hu Tao.

Genshin Impact 3-star, 4-star, and BiS polearms list for Hu Tao

Since the first release of Hu Tao, the game has seen the arrival of numerous weapons, including polearms, ranging in cost and rarity.

1) White Tassel

A fully refined White Tassel (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite being a 3-star selection, the White Tassel is one of the best free-to-play weapons for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact. Although it has a lower Base ATK than the 4-star and 5-star options, it has enough value to be a powerful DPS weapon.

The White Tassel gives a CRIT Rate of up to 23.4% upon ascension. Furthermore, it has a passive that increases the Normal Attack DMG by 48% on its highest refinement. Being a 3-star weapon, it is easy to propel the White Tassel to its highest refinement.

2) Dragon's Bane

The Dragon's bane is a good addition to your arsenal (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dragon's Bane is one of the best F2P 4-star weapons for many characters in Genshin Impact. It is based on the Elemental Mastery sub-stat, which suits the Pyro elemental reaction team very well.

The Dragon's Bane gives Elemental Mastery up to 221. It has a passive DMG increase against opponents affected by Hydro or Pyro by 20/24/28/32/36%, depending upon the refinement. This weapon is most suitable for teams with Yelan or Xingqiu.

3) Deathmatch

Deathmatch polearm in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can only get Deathmatch in Genshin Impact by buying the Gnostic Hymn for the Battle Pass. With a boost to her ATK% and Defense as well as a fantastic CRIT Rate boost as its sub-stat, this 4-star weapon is a fantastic pick for Hu Tao.

Deathmatch gives a CRIT Rate of up to 36.8%. Furthermore, its passive grants a 16% ATK and Defense boost, which increases significantly with each refinement. Although not an F2P weapon, this polearm is one of the best 4-stars for Hu Tao.

4) Staff of the Scarlet Sand

The Staff of Scarlet Sands (Image of HoYoverse)

Introduced as a polearm in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update, the Staff of the Scarlet Sand is one of the few 5-star weapons that give a CRIT Rate sub-stat.

With a CRIT Rate of a whopping 44.1%, it's the second-best weapon after Hu Tao's BiS in Genshin Impact. The Staff of the Scarlet also grants 52% of Hu Tao's Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. It provides an extra 28% ATK bonus when an elemental skill hits an opponent.

5) Staff of Homa

Hu Tao's BiS weapon is the Staff of Homa (Image via HoYolab)

The Staff of Homa is undoubtedly the BiS (Best in Slot weapon) for Hu Tao. It is arguably the best polearm for several characters.

The Staff of Homa gives a CRIT Rate buff of up to 66.2%. Additionally, the character HP is increased by 20%. As Hu Tao's passive gives her an ATK boost based on her Max HP, it is a great passive for her. Furthermore, when the wielder's HP is less than 50%, this ATK bonus is increased by 1% of Max HP.

