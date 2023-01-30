The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact will reset in less than two days, marking the first reset of the v3.4 update. Considering the fact that the Golden Wolflord will be leaving Floor 12, fans are fairly excited about the upcoming cycle. Based on the latest leaks, the new cycle may add new enemies to the final floor of the Abyss that were recently introduced in v3.4 alongside the new desert region.

Fans might also see ASIMON (Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network) return to Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss, along with not one but three Maguu Kenkis. This article will address the release date of the new Spiral Abyss cycle reset and the updated enemy line-up based on the most recent Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.4: ASIMON returns to Spiral Abyss Floor 12 along with new Eremite enemies

Although the upcoming enemy line-up of Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss Floor 12 looks much easier than the previous cycle, it features a greater enemy count and tanky bosses. Additionally, it seems that the enemies won't simultaneously spawn together and will appear in multiple waves instead.

New Genshin Impact enemy - Eremite Scorching Loremaster (Image via HoYoverse)

The final chamber, 12-3, will add some new enemies such as the Eremite Floral Ringdancer and Eremite Scorching Loremaster, both of whom were recently added to the game alongside the Genshin Impact 3.4 update.

Given below is the expected Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy line-up as per the leaks:

Floor 12: Chamber 1, First Half

Wave 1: Ruin Guard - 485605 HP

Wave 2: Ruin Grader - 795002 HP

Wave 3: Ruin Guard - 485605 HP

Wave 4: Ruin Drake Earth Guard - 624349 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 1, Second Half

Wave 1: Pyro Whopperflower - 208116 HP

Wave 1: Cryo Whopperflower - 208116 HP

Wave 1: Electro Whopperflower - 208116 HP

Wave 2: Pyro Abyss Mage - 138744 HP

Wave 2: Cryo Abyss Mage - 138744 HP

Wave 2: Electro Abyss Mage - 138744 HP

Wave 3: Eremite Desert Clearwater - 408858 HP

Wave 3: Eremite Sunfrost - 408858 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 2, First Half

Wave 1: Nobushi Jintouban x2 - 257503 HP

Wave 1: Kairagi Dancing Thunder - 618007 HP

Wave 2: Tempest Blessbone Scorpion - 901260 HP

Wave 2: Conflagration Blessbone Red Vulture - 901260 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 2, Second Half

Maguu Kenki Galloping Frost - 981063 HP

Maguu Kenki Lone Gale - 981063 HP

Maguu Kenki Mask of Terror - 981063 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 3, First Half

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (ASIMON) - 2218401 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 3, Second Half

Wave 1: Eremite Desert Clearwater - 499140 HP

Wave 1: Eremite Sunfrost - 499140 HP

Wave 1: Eremite Daythunder - 554600 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Scorching Loremaster - 610060 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Galehunter - 610060 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Floral Ringdancer - 610060 HP

With such a large number of tanky enemies in the Spiral Abyss, players are likely going to need powerful units that can deal massive amounts of DPS (Damage Per Second) such as Alhaitham, Yelan, and Hu Tao.

Spiral Abyss Floor 12 cycle reset date

The upcoming changes to the Floor 12 enemy line-up will be the first major reset of the v3.4 update and is scheduled to occur on February 1. The exact reset timings for all three main Genshin Impact servers are as follows:

Asia: February 1 at 4:00 am (UTC +8)

EU: February 1 at 11:00 am (UTC +8)

NA: February 1 at 5:00 pm (UTC +8)

