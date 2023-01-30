The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact will reset in less than two days, marking the first reset of the v3.4 update. Considering the fact that the Golden Wolflord will be leaving Floor 12, fans are fairly excited about the upcoming cycle. Based on the latest leaks, the new cycle may add new enemies to the final floor of the Abyss that were recently introduced in v3.4 alongside the new desert region.
Fans might also see ASIMON (Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network) return to Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss, along with not one but three Maguu Kenkis. This article will address the release date of the new Spiral Abyss cycle reset and the updated enemy line-up based on the most recent Genshin Impact leaks.
Genshin Impact 3.4: ASIMON returns to Spiral Abyss Floor 12 along with new Eremite enemies
Although the upcoming enemy line-up of Genshin Impact 3.4's Spiral Abyss Floor 12 looks much easier than the previous cycle, it features a greater enemy count and tanky bosses. Additionally, it seems that the enemies won't simultaneously spawn together and will appear in multiple waves instead.
The final chamber, 12-3, will add some new enemies such as the Eremite Floral Ringdancer and Eremite Scorching Loremaster, both of whom were recently added to the game alongside the Genshin Impact 3.4 update.
Given below is the expected Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy line-up as per the leaks:
Floor 12: Chamber 1, First Half
- Wave 1: Ruin Guard - 485605 HP
- Wave 2: Ruin Grader - 795002 HP
- Wave 3: Ruin Guard - 485605 HP
- Wave 4: Ruin Drake Earth Guard - 624349 HP
Floor 12: Chamber 1, Second Half
- Wave 1: Pyro Whopperflower - 208116 HP
- Wave 1: Cryo Whopperflower - 208116 HP
- Wave 1: Electro Whopperflower - 208116 HP
- Wave 2: Pyro Abyss Mage - 138744 HP
- Wave 2: Cryo Abyss Mage - 138744 HP
- Wave 2: Electro Abyss Mage - 138744 HP
- Wave 3: Eremite Desert Clearwater - 408858 HP
- Wave 3: Eremite Sunfrost - 408858 HP
Floor 12: Chamber 2, First Half
- Wave 1: Nobushi Jintouban x2 - 257503 HP
- Wave 1: Kairagi Dancing Thunder - 618007 HP
- Wave 2: Tempest Blessbone Scorpion - 901260 HP
- Wave 2: Conflagration Blessbone Red Vulture - 901260 HP
Floor 12: Chamber 2, Second Half
- Maguu Kenki Galloping Frost - 981063 HP
- Maguu Kenki Lone Gale - 981063 HP
- Maguu Kenki Mask of Terror - 981063 HP
Floor 12: Chamber 3, First Half
- Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (ASIMON) - 2218401 HP
Floor 12: Chamber 3, Second Half
- Wave 1: Eremite Desert Clearwater - 499140 HP
- Wave 1: Eremite Sunfrost - 499140 HP
- Wave 1: Eremite Daythunder - 554600 HP
- Wave 2: Eremite Scorching Loremaster - 610060 HP
- Wave 2: Eremite Galehunter - 610060 HP
- Wave 2: Eremite Floral Ringdancer - 610060 HP
With such a large number of tanky enemies in the Spiral Abyss, players are likely going to need powerful units that can deal massive amounts of DPS (Damage Per Second) such as Alhaitham, Yelan, and Hu Tao.
Spiral Abyss Floor 12 cycle reset date
The upcoming changes to the Floor 12 enemy line-up will be the first major reset of the v3.4 update and is scheduled to occur on February 1. The exact reset timings for all three main Genshin Impact servers are as follows:
- Asia: February 1 at 4:00 am (UTC +8)
- EU: February 1 at 11:00 am (UTC +8)
- NA: February 1 at 5:00 pm (UTC +8)