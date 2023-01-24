The Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Festival has ended with the final Epilogue quest—Between Facades and Familiar Faces. This year, Liyue hosted a musical festival featuring Dvorak, a musician from Fontaine who set out to find some clues about the mysterious savior of his ancestor.

The Land of Geo also had a surprise visitor from afar in the form of Venti, who appeared in this quest. This appearance was also the first time any two Archons officially showed up together.

Although the festival has concluded, fans can still find and interact with most of the characters who appeared in the Lantern Rite quests. They will be available for the entire event of The Exquisite Night Chimes.

Baizhu, Chongyun, and other Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event characters' whereabouts

1) Zhongli and Gouba

Zhongli and Gouba in Wanmin Restaurant (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the Epilogue quest—Between Facades and Familiar Faces—of the Lantern Rite Festival, you can find both Zhongli and Gouba in the Wanman Restaurant.

2) Xinyan and Yunjin

Yunjin and Xinyan near the Sea Gazer Mingxiao Lantern (Image via HoYoverse)

After Xinyan's performance in Lantern Rite's musical act, you can find her in front of the Sea Gazer Mingxiao Lantern in Liyue Harbor with Yunjin.

3) Baizhu and Qiqi

Baizhu and Qiqi on the bridge near Yunjin's stage (Image via HoYoverse)

Although fans did not get to interact with Baizhu in any of the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite quests, you can find him in Liyue Harbor alongside Qiqi. They are on the bridge facing the Sea Gazer Lantern, near the stage where Yunjin performs.

4) Beidou and Ningguang

Beidou and Ningguang in Yujin Terrace (Image via HoYoverse)

Both can be seen hanging out in Yujing Terrace after the Between Facades and Familiar Faces quest in Genshin Impact. You can get there by teleporting to the waypoint on Mt. Tianheng and gliding down eastward.

5) Chongyun, Hu Tao, Xiangling, and Xingqiu

Hu Tao, Chongyun, Xiangling, and Xingqiu at the southern dock in Liyue Harbor (Image via HoYoverse)

After finishing the Between Facades and Familiar Faces quest, you can find Hu Tao, Chongyun, Xiangling, and Xingqiu together at the southern docks of Liyue Harbor.

6) Dvorak

Dvorak in front of the Paper Theater area in Liyue Harbor (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also find and interact with Dvorak in Liyue Harbor, right in front of the Paper Theater puzzle area.

7) Xiao

Xiao on the top floor of Wangshu Inn (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiao leaves Liyue Harbor after the Between Facades and Familiar Faces Epilogue. You can find him on the top floor of the Wangshu Inn, where you first met him during the Archon Quest in Genshin Impact.

8) Venti and Kazuha

Venti and Kazuha hanging out at The Alcor (Image via HoYoverse)

After Venti's surprise cameo in the Lantern Rite's Epilogue quest, you can find him on Beidou's ship, The Alcor. He can be seen hanging out with Kazuha. Teleport to The Alcor and head to the other end of the ship.

9) Yaoyao

Yaoyao in Qingce Village (Image via HoYverse)

You can find Yaoyao standing alone in the Qingce Village. You can teleport to the waypoint near Granny Ruoxin's location and head down to the village center.

9) Yanfei and Madame Ping

Madame Ping and Yanfei in Qingce Village (Image via HoYoverse)

While you find Madame Ping at her usual location in Liyue Harbor, you can find another Ping in the Qingce Village alongside Yanfei, some distance away from Yaoyao.

Fans can find and interact with these characters after the Lantern Rite Festival. Alas, there are some Genshin Impact characters whose locations are unknown or are not available such as Yelan, Keqing, Ganyu, and Shenhe.

