The third act of Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite Paper Theater game is finally available, and is called Over Peaks. Like the previous two acts, there are three new scenes where the actor is trying to find a treasure chest, and with every scene, the difficulty level will increase.

Additionally, the Over Peaks scenes have new mechanisms which will help the actor go against all the obstacles and achieve his objective. This guide will showcase how to solve all the Day 3 puzzles of the Paper Theater game.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Lantern Rite Day 3: Guide to Over Peaks Paper Theater puzzles

Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite Paper Theater Day 3 puzzles have finally been unlocked. Like the previous two acts, Homecoming and Across Mountains, you have to help the actor achieve his target by moving the sections of the stage.

However, the 'Over Peaks' puzzles have some new obstacles you will need to overcome with the help of new stage mechanisms.

Solving these puzzles will also give you the following rewards in Genshin Impact:

Primogems x 60

Festive Fever x 75

Mora x 60,000

Guide to Prosperity x 2

Guide to Diligence x 2

Guide to Gold x 2

1) Over Peaks: Scene I

Genshin Impact Paper Theater Day 3 Over Peaks scene I (Image via HoYoverse)

This first puzzle is fairly simple and will introduce some new stage mechanisms to familiarize you with them. There, you will see a wind current at the top left of your screen, which will help the actor jump high as he passes through it.

Now, as soon as the scene begins, move the bottom left section to the bottom right position, and switch the top left and bottom center sections with each other.

When the actor reaches the center section with the wind current, move him to the bottom right area. This will help him reach the top level through the gap and reach his goal.

2) Over Peaks: Scene II

Genshin Impact Paper Theater Day 3 Over Peaks scene II (Image via HoYoverse)

In the second scene of Over Peaks, you will see another new stage mechanism that can create a space for the actor to reach the chest.

First, wait for the actor to reach the center section with the wind current and then move him to the bottom right position so he can jump to the top right section.

Next, as he walks back and jumps over the hole using the wind currents, move him to the bottom center section and switch the bottom left and right sections with each other. Now, wait for him to finish his journey and find the treasure chest.

Use Yinggong's support to remove the obstacles (Image via HoYoverse)

If you find it difficult to solve the puzzle, there is another way to do it. Once 60 seconds have passed, you can use Yinggong's support by clicking on this icon in the bottom left corner of your screen. Doing so will remove all the obstacles and make the puzzle much easier.

3) Over Peaks: Scene III

Genshin Impact Paper Theater Day 3 Over Peaks scene III (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final scene and puzzle of the Over Peaks act in Genshin Impact's Paper Theater game.

Let the actor reach the center section and then move him to the bottom right area to get to the upper level using the wind current. Then, switch the sections back to their original positions and wait for the actor to jump down.

Next, switch the bottom left and bottom center sections with each other. When the actor gets to the center, move him to the bottom left and let them do the rest. Like the previous puzzle, you can use Yinggong's support in this scene as well.

This will conclude the final scene of the Lantern Rite Festival's Paper Theater game in Gensin Impact.

Poll : 0 votes