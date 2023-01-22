Genshin Impact Paper Theater puzzle guides: Lantern Rite 2023 event

Genshin Impact has brought back one of the most loved events, the Lantern Rite Festival, to the v3.4 update. During the event, fans can participate in many games to win rewards such as Primogems, Mora, Talent level-up materials, and more.

One of the games in this year's Lantern Rite Festival is called the Paper Theater. As the name suggests, it is a theater play, but the stage, actors, and all the equipment are made of paper. This game is a puzzle where you must help the "actor" achieve their goal by changing the stage sections.

This article will help you clear all the Homecoming and Across Mountains puzzles in the Genshin Impact Paper Theater.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Lantern Rite: Guide to Homecoming and Across Mountains Paper Theater puzzles

The Paper Theater is one of the many games in this year's Lantern Rite Festival in Genshin Impact. The game features several scenes where the actor tries to achieve different goals, from reaching his home to treasure hunting in the mountains. Your job is to help the actor by changing the stage sections so he can complete his objective and finish the act.

Here is a list of rewards that you can earn by solving the Homecoming and Across Mountains puzzles in Genshin Impact v3.4:

Primogems x240

Festive Fever x300

Mora x240000

Guide to Diligence x8

Guide to Gold x8

Guide to Prosperity x8

1) Homecoming: Scene I

This is the first scene of Genshin Impact's Paper Theater game and is the easiest one. You can move three sections in this scene, and there are two ways to solve the puzzle. The first option is to swap the sections with the actor and the vase, and the other is to move the door closer by switching its place with the vase.

2) Homecoming: Scene II

In the second scene of Homecoming, a new obstacle will lead to failure if the actor collides with it. To solve this puzzle, switch the bottom right and bottom middle sections and wait until the actor touches the vase and reaches his original position. Then, move the door and vase to the bottom left position and the actor to the middle.

3) Homecoming: Scene III

It is the final scene of the Homecoming play, and the actor's objective is to reach his sister instead of a door. Only two sections can be moved this time, and you can start by switching them. Now, please wait for the actor to reach the vase and return the sections to their original positions.

4) Across Mountains: Scene I

Across Mountains is the next act of Genshin Impact's Paper Theater game, and the difficulty level of the puzzles will also increase. You must help the actor find the treasure chest for this scene. You can start by switching between the top left section and the top right. Then, move the actor's section to the top center and wait for him to reach his treasure.

5) Across Mountains: Scene II

The second scene of the Across Mountains is also straightforward and can be solved with only three moves. Start by swapping the top right section with the top left as soon as the game begins. When the actor reaches the middle section, switch the sections back to their original positions and wait for him to arrive on the platform with a hole. Now, move the actor back to the top left position to get to the chest through the hole.

6) Across Mountains: Scene III

This is the final scene of the Across Mountains of the Paper Theater game. You can start by moving the actor to the top right section and wait for him to turn back after hitting the first obstacle until he reaches the top left section with a hole. While he is doing that, you can swap the top right section with the bottom middle section. As soon as he reaches the top left area, move the section to the top right.

Doing so will result in him falling from the hole and hitting the obstacle, making him move toward the treasure.

This should help you solve all the Homecoming and Across Mountains puzzles and finish the scenes of Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite Paper Theater game.

