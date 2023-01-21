Genshin Impact Across Mountains puzzle guide: Scene 1, 2, and 3

Genshin Impact's flagship event, Lantern Rites, has revealed brand new challenges in its minigames. Paper Theater is one of the four themes featured in the latest Lantern Rite event of the patch 3.4 update. In this challenge, players will have to guide a character to treasure chests in a paper play called 'The Valiant Bearded Hero: Across Mountains!'

Essentially, this is a mini-game that allows players to move pieces of paper to create, change, and block paths to reach a desired destination. This article will focus on guiding players to clear the second stage of the Paper Theater Day 2 challenge.

Genshin Impact 3.4: A guide to all of the scenes in the Paper Theater Day 2 challenge 'Across Mountains!'

Earlier today, Genshin Impact officials unlocked the Day 2 challenge at the Paper Theater of the Lantern Rite event. Genshin Impact fans can complete all the scenes of 'Across Mountains!' to receive the following rewards:

Primogems x 60

Festive Fever x 75

Mora x 60,000

Guide to Prosperity x 2

Guide to Diligence x 2

Guide to Golde x 2

Guide to Across Mountain Scene 1

In the first scene, the actor will start on the bottom left and must reach the treasure chest located on the right side of the same layer. When the scene starts, swap locations between the top right and top left platforms of the upper layer. Before making your next move, make sure that the actor is on the top left edge of the bottom layer and is moving towards the right side.

Genshin Impact players can then move the actor along with the bottom left paper of the bottom layer and swap it with the middle platform of the upper layer. Afte this, the actor will automatically jump down the platform to reach the treasure chest.

Guide to Across Mountain Scene 2

In the second scene, the actor will start on the left side of the top layer, while the treasure chest is on the left side of the bottom layer. When the scene begins, Genshin Impact players will need to take the platform with the actor on it and exchange it with one of the top right platforms.

Wait for the actor to reach the locked platform with the stone obstacle and place the platform with a gap on the top right side. When the actor steps onto the platform with the gap, move him and the platform back to the top left corner, so that he can jump down the gap to reach the treasure chest in Genshin Impact.

Guide to Across Mountain Scene 3

This is the very last scene of Across Mountains, where the actor will once again start on the bottom left platform and must reach the treasure chest in the bottom right. You have to move the actor and the platform to the top right when the scene begins.

After waiting for the actor to reach the top left platform with a gap, move it to the top right corner. Before the actor drops down the platform, swap the bottom middle platform with the top left platform containing an obstacle. As a result, the actor will change direction and reach the treasure chest, completing the Lantern Rite Day 2 challenge in Genshin Impact's 3.4 patch.

