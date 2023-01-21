Genshin Impact: All 8 Primal Obelisk locations in Desert of Hadramaveth

Genshin Impact has many hidden objectives that can be completed to unlock achievements and get free Primogems. The Desert of Hadramaveth now has more Primal Obelisks for players to solve, which were introduced in the latest update.

Primal Obelisk was earlier introduced in the patch 3.1 update with the release of the Sumeru desert. It immediately caught the fancy of gamers who love to solve puzzles. They will be happy to know that the latest patch update has brought more such objectives.

Solving Primal Obelisks is not that difficult as players just need to place the corresponding sacred seals. However, finding the seals can be tricky sometimes, and it can take some time to collect them all. The article will outline the locations of the new Primal Obelisks added in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update.

All 8 Primal Obelisks and their locations in Genshin Impact 3.4 update

Primal Obelisks have been added to the new desert area in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. Players can restore these pillars with six sacred seals, and they will then spawn a treasure chest. Restoring all the new obelisks will unlock an achievement, and players can earn around 165 Primogems.

Location 1 - Debris of Panjvahe

Find the first obelisk near the underground waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Find the first Primal Obelisk in the underground cave near the Debris of Panjvahe. Genshin Impact players can use the underground teleport waypoint to find the primal obelisk nearby. For those who are yet to unlock this waypoint, there is a cave entrance to access the underground areas.

Locations 2 & 3 - The Sands of Three Canals

Find two more in The Sands of Three Canals (Image via HoYoverse)

Gamers can find two more Primal Obelisks in the The Sands of Three Canals. Use the nearest teleport waypoints and head to the locations marked on the map above to find the exploration mechanics.

Location 4 - Qusayr Al-Inkhida'

Head south to find the primal obelisk (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can find the fourth Primal Obelisk in the Qusayr Al-Inkhida' area. Taking the picture above as reference, use the nearest teleport waypoint located on the cliff.

Head down the cliff towards the south side until you reach the fourth Primal Obelisk, which is located beside a tree.

Locations 5 & 6- Passage of Ghouls

Two more located in The Passage of Ghouls (Image via HoYoverse)

Those who have completed the Dirge of the Bilqis quest chain will have an easier time obtaining the fifth Primal Obelisk. Teleport to the underground waypoint shown in the picture above and head south until you reach a large closed door. To solve the door mechanism and unlock it, defeat the Primal Construct guarding it.

The sixth Primal Obelisk is also located in the Passage of Ghouls area of Genshin Impact. Using the teleport waypoint in in Wadi Al-Majuj, players can use Four-Leaf Sigils to travel north and cross a cliff. Glide around the perimeter of Mt. Damavand until you reach the ruins with the Primal Obelisk.

Location 7 - Wadi Al-Majuj

Located in the underground caves of Wadi Al-Majuj (Image via HoYoverse)

The seventh Primal Obelisk is located in the underground caves of the new Sumeru desert area. Teleport to the waypoint marked in the picture above and glide north to find a Four-Leaf Sigil and an entrance to the underground cave in Genshin Impact.

Location 8 - The Temples Forsaken

Unlock this area in The Dirge of Bilqis questline (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Primal Obelisk can be found at the entrance of Temple Forsaken. Genshin Impact players can simply teleport to the rightmost waypoint and head to the location marked in the picture above.

