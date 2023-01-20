All 5 Genshin Impact chess piece locations: Where to find Temple of Gurabad and other pieces

Genshin Impact 3.4 has introduced the Desert of Hadramaveth, a new region for players to explore. Gamers can find tons of new resources and puzzles to solve in this new area. During their exploration of the region, players might also come across a chessboard puzzle that can be found and solved to access a new world quest, Apocalypse Lost.

To initiate this World Quest, players will need to find five different chess pieces and place them on the board. Most of these items can be found during the Dirge of Bilqis questline, but they are easy to miss. This article will outline the locations of all the chess pieces in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Location of Temple of Gurabad and other chess pieces

The Dirge of Bilqis questline will uncover this area (Image via HoYoverse)

Safhe Shatranj is a hidden area in Genshin Impact that you can discover in the new desert region of the patch 3.4 update. It also happens to be the location where the chessboard puzzle can be found.

To unlock Safhe Shatranj, you must complete the first puzzle in the second part of The Dirge of Bilqis series, The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears. Doing so will unlock the location and recede all the sand in the Temples Forsaken to reveal a chessboard-like area. The board represents the Sumeru Desert and acts as a map.

Find the chess pieces and place them on the chessboard (Image via HoYoverse)

A total of five chess pieces can be found inside Exquisite Chests in the underground ruins of the Desert of Hadramaveth while completing various world quests. The chests will be accessible after completing specific parts of The Dirge of Bilqis and Tadhla's Falcon questlines.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Complete The Dirge of Bilqis to obtain 4 chess pieces

The Dirge of Bilqis is one of the major world quest series in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. During it, you will be rewarded with tons of chests for solving puzzles or defeating monsters. Don't forget to claim rewards from these chests to receive the following chess pieces:

King Deshret's Pillar

Border Fort

Soulferry

Khaj-Nisut

Find the King Deshret's Pillar chess piece here (Image via HoYoverse)

The first chess piece, King Deshret's Pillar, can be found in the second part of the quest series, Temple Where Sands Flow Like Tears. The chest will appear in Liloupar's cell near the trunk of the tree. You will have to defeat a mini-boss and interact with Liloupar for the chest to be summoned in Genshin Impact.

In Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part I, you will have to fight Consecrated Scorpion during the quest to unlock a switch, activating which will summon a chest containing the Border Fort chess piece.

To obtain Soulferry and Khaj-Nisut chess pieces, you will have to complete part II and part III of Dune-Entombed Fecundity. During both quests, you will have to open certain types of gates to move forward, and that will summon treasure chests containing the Soulferry and Khaj-Nisut chess pieces.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Complete Tadhla the Falcon quest series to obtain Temple of Gurabad

Progress further in Tadhla's Falcon quest series to find the last piece (Image via HoYoverse)

This one may take some time because you need to advance in the Falcon Hunt quest, which, coincidentally, requires the completion of Dirge of Bilqis and a daily reset after that. After defeating the Flying Serpent, a rock wall will collapse, revealing one of Liloupar's upgrades. The Exquisite Chest containing the chess piece will appear near you after a brief scene and dialogue.

Poll : 0 votes