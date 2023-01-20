How to get all 6 Jinni in the Magic Bottle upgrades: Genshin Impact Sumeru exploration guide

There are six Jinni in the Magic Bottles upgrades that Travelers can collect in Genshin Impact. However, unlike normal items that players can acquire in the overworld, they're tied to several quests that involve exploring Sumeru's Desert of Hadramaveth.

This item is classified as a gadget with several upgrades with various effects that help players navigate through the region. The main purpose of this guide is to explain to Travelers how they can get the Jinni in the Magic Bottle to its full power in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact guide: How to get six Jinni in the Magic Bottles upgrades

Here are the six quests associated with all Jinni in the Magic Bottle upgrades in Genshin Impact:

#1: The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears

#2: Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part I

#3: Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II

#4: Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II

#5: The Falcon's Hunt

#6: Memories of Gurabad

The thing about these steps is that the Jinni in the Magic Bottle upgrades are marked on the map by the navigation marker whilst doing these quests. There are three series that you have to complete to get everything:

The Dirge of Bilqis

The Falcon

Apocalypse Lost

The Dirge of Bilqis requires you to have already completed the entire Golden Slumber quest chain. If you haven't done so yet, then you must beat the following:

Lost in the Sands An Introduction to Indoor Archaeology The Secret of Al-Ahmar Dreams Beneath the Searing Sand

Afterward, you can begin The Dirge of Bilqis.

The Dirge of Bilqis quest series

Assuming you have already completed Golden Slumber, you must do the following to unlock The Fallen Falcon series:

Wisdom Has Built Her House, She Has Hewn Out Her Seven Pillars The Temple Where Sand Flows Like Tears Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part I Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part III The Eternal Dream, Ever Lush

The second through fifth quest gives you four of the six Jinni in the Magic Bottle upgrades in Genshin Impact. You still need to complete The Eternal Dream, Ever Lush to access the next series.

The Falcon quest series

Note: You must wait for one Daily Reset after completing The Dirge of Bilqis to unlock this quest series.

You must complete the following in order to unlock Apocalpyse Lost:

Tadhla the Falcon The Falcon's Hunt The Fallen Falcon

You will receive your fifth Jinni in the Magic Bottle upgrade upon completing the second quest on that list. You must complete The Fallen Falcon if you wish to get the sixth part.

Apocalpyse Lost quest series

There is only one quest in this series, and it's known as Memories of Gurabad. You can only complete it once you have completed The Fallen Falcon. Not only that, but you must also find:

King Deshret's Pillar

Border Fort

Soulferry

Khaj-Nisut

Temple of Gurabad

The list above is of five items that players might have already found while completing the previous two quest series. This video embed will help those who couldn't find all five chess pieces.

Once that's done, Travelers can start and subsequently finish Memories of Gurabad to get the final part necessary to upgrade the Jinni in the Magic Bottle to its maximum level in Genshin Impact.

