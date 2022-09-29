Genshin Impact Golden Slumber quest series: Lost in the Sands World Quest location and walkthrough

Golden Slumber is a lengthy new quest series in Genshin Impact, with Lost in the Sands being the first World Quest that players must complete. Naturally, there are plenty of Travelers who will need assistance in starting and finishing it.

There aren't any requirements to get started with this Genshin Impact quest. Readers are advised to activate any of the Statues of the Seven in the Land of the Lower Setekh just so they can see the world map. This guide will include images pertaining to specific locations seen in Lost in the Sands.

How to complete Lost in the Sands (the first quest in the Golden Slumber series) in Genshin Impact

The starting location for the Golden Slumber quest series in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

To start the Golden Slumber quest series in Genshin Impact, you must go to Aaru Village. On the east side near the Teleport Waypoint are two quests, but it's the one with Bonifaz that's relevant for this topic.

Speak to him to get goaded into doing a commission for him. You will now have started Lost in the Sands.

You will see plenty of footprints (Image via HoYoverse)

Approach the nearby Statue of the Seven to see some footprints. Follow them to eventually get told to go to a spot northwest of Dar al-Shifa.

The location shown in the image below will be very close to a Teleport Waypoint.

Just continue following the small waypoints placed on the Genshin Impact map (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you get there, you will be told to go to another location. You don't need to climb any rocks to get to the next destination. Instead, go through the nearby cavern and continue going towards Abdju Road. If you have already unlocked the nearby Domain, just teleport there.

Eventually, you will need to talk to three people, all of whom are marked on the map. After some lengthy dialogue takes place, you will finally get access to some ruins.

Activate the Genshin Impact Teleport Waypoint while you're here (Image via HoYoverse)

The next section of Genshin Impact's Lost in the Sands should be:

"Explore up ahead through the long corridor"

You then need to proceed forward to the marked location on the map.

Note: You will need an Anemo character for this section.

Use Anemo on this pile of sand to proceed with this Genshin Impact quest (Image via HoYoverse)

At this location, you will see a cube in some sand. Simply use any Anemo attack to disperse the sand. Once that's done, activate the cube to see the door in front of you open.

Defeat the Genshin Impact enemy here (Image via HoYoverse)

You will now have to defeat some enemies in the next room. The two Eremites here will assist you.

It's an easy bout, but do note that there is an Exquisite Chest hidden in the sand nearby.

Activate the cube here to open the door in Genshin Impact's Lost in the Sands (Image via HoYoverse)

After defeating the enemies in the last room, approach the next section of these ruins. There is no gimmick here. Just activate the cube to open the door. If you follow the nearby Seelie all the way to its destination, you will receive a Common Chest.

There is an enemy in the room after the aforementioned Common Chest. Defeating it will remove the seal from an Exquisite Chest. This is not necessary for the Golden Slumber quest series, but it's free loot worth noting.

This is an elevator (Image via HoYoverse)

You will eventually end up in a room with some dog statues. Head to the elevator in the northeastern part of the room to proceed with Golden Slumber's Lost in the Sands.

You will need an Electro character in Genshin Impact to hit this little creature as it approaches the torch (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: You will need Electro and Pyro characters for this section.

The elevator will lead you to a room with some torches. However, one of the torches looks blue. You can't hit it normally, but there is a way to bring it back to reality.

The nearby Dendro creature that flies around the room will eventually approach this blue torch. Hit it with an Electro attack to turn the blue torch into a normal one.

Once that's done, hit all four torches with a Pyro attack to remove the seals from the nearby chest and cube.

Activate this cube to proceed with Genshin Impact's Golden Slumber quest series (Image via HoYoverse)

Approach the cube on the northeastern side of the room. Activate it to open this door. A brief cutscene will be played. There is also a Seelie nearby. Follow it to unlock a Common Chest.

It is vital to mention that there is a small fork in the road in this section. Ignore the left side (which goes northeast) since the game will tell you:

"You do not have enough clearance"

You will get clearance later in Lost in the Sands. Nevertheless, continue with the right path (which goes southwest). If you decided to follow the Seelie, you would have taken this path anyways.

The Seelie will lead you here (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a stone tablet nearby, so you might as well pick it up. Keep going into this corridor to get some more dialogue. Once that's done, go to the right path and take the elevator upward.

Once you're up here, you might notice a strange machine similar to the enemy that you've defeated earlier in Lost in the Sands. Jeht and Paimon will have a humorous conversation regarding the former's new companion in the Genshin Impact quest.

The strange machine will be southwest (Image via HoYoverse)

After the dialogue takes place, return to the elevator in the center of the room and activate it to go down. Return to Jebrael and talk to any of the two NPCs to start another conversation.

Talk to Tirzad again to receive a Scarlet Sand Slate. This item will allow you to interact with the terminals that told you that you didn't "have enough clearance." It will be helpful later in this Genshin Impact quest.

Activate this terminal to open the nearby door in Lost in the Sands (Image via HoYoverse)

You can return to these strange-looking terminals and notice that they now have a blue light instead of a red one. This means they can be used. Simply interact with them to open the nearby door.

There is another Seelie here. Follow it to get another chest in this Genshin Impact quest.

There are two paths here (Image via HoYoverse)

To proceed with Lost in the Sands, simply continue going down the corridor. The first quest in Golden Slumber still has a few sections left. Eventually, you will reach the area shown in the image above.

The right path has a Dendroculus, so you might as well get it now. The left path has a Mysterious Replicator Keystone puzzle.

It's a very easy Genshin Impact puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Simply collect the little blue upside-down pyramid and approach the shining tile. You do not need to rotate the new mechanism since the puzzle will automatically be done.

Collect the nearby Exquisite Chest in the next room. There is also another Sacred Seal tablet to pick up here.

The next Genshin Impact puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

The next puzzle in Golden Slumber's Lost in the Sands quest is slightly harder than the last one.

You need to bring the little blue pyramid to two separate tiles. You must then rotate the western one so that it faces the eastern tile.

Once that's done, interact with the nearby device to open the door ahead of you. Defeat the enemies in the next room. The Exquisite Chest and Scarlet Sand Slate device should now be active. Open the chest and then the door.

Finishing up Golden Slumber's Lost in the Sands in Genshin Impact

You're almost done with Golden Slumber's Lost in the Sands (Image via HoYoverse)

You can proceed further to finish Lost in the Sands. There is another Seelie here, so you might as well follow it.

The Seelie will lead you to the end of this medium-length Genshin Impact quest. Lost in the Sands should now be complete. Interact with the nearby chest and Teleport Waypoint while you're here.

Do note that there are more Golden Slumber quests to complete in Genshin Impact.

