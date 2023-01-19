Genshin Impact Weathered Obelisk puzzle guide: Easy explanation and locations

Weathered Obelisks are a new puzzle type introduced in Genshin Impact 3.4, and solving it isn't too difficult if the player knows what to do. Unfortunately, some Travelers haven't paid attention to the tutorial, which states:

"The desert contains a mysterious matching sequence of ancient characters. You must find the corresponding location and use attacks to change the displayed characters to make the two groups of characters the exact same."

The "characters" that the tutorial refers to are the light blue symbols on the stones. Basically, there are two groups of Weathered Obelisks in a given area. One of them cannot be changed, but the second group can be altered.

Your goal is to have the first group match the second one's symbols down to a tee. You can use Normal Attacks to accomplish this task.

How to solve a Weathered Obelisk puzzle in Genshin Impact

This example is northeast of the Tanit Camps in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Since there are 33 different locations for this puzzle, this guide will instead focus on a catch-all way to solve them rather than how to solve each one. This guide will use the one by Tanit Camps as an example. The following image is a map location so you can follow along.

The blue player marker shows one possible location for this puzzle type (Image via HoYoverse)

The basic premise is very simple. There are two sets of Weathered Obelisks. The stones with glowing symbols can be changed, and the ones that don't glow cannot be altered. You need to make the two sets match each other perfectly.

In the case of the Tanit Camps example, the solution is revealed a little bit east of the interactable Weathered Obelisks. Do note that all of these puzzles will have their answers near their starting location.

The above example is the finished puzzle, while the bottom one is the answer to it (Image via HoYoverse)

In this example, you should notice that there is a pattern that you have to follow. You can change the stones with the glowing symbols to match the non-interactable ones to get a chest or other reward.

Note: The exact placement of these puzzles and their solutions vary from one location to another.

All Weathered Obelisk puzzle locations in Genshin Impact

This is from the official Genshin Impact interactive map (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the official Genshin Impact interactive map, there are 33 Weathered Obelisk locations as of Version 3.4. A few of them are underground.

Players will eventually submit their photos of each location for this interactive map. Thus, one will be able to see the exact location of every Weathered Obelisk by then. It is worth noting that there are some variances that affect how a player can solve them.

For example, the ones by the Fane of Panjvahe Domain involve a Seelie that can alter the symbols on the stones. The basic premise of how to solve them doesn't change, but the task does become a little more complicated.

Poll : Do you think this puzzle type is easy to solve? Yes No 0 votes