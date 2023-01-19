Genshin Impact: Fane of Panjvahe Domain unlock guide

Fane of Panjvahe is a fresh Domain introduced in Genshin Impact 3.4. Unlocking it requires completing a new type of puzzle known as Weathered Obelisks. However, that's only one-half of what one needs to do to get the Fane of Panjvahe to show up. Genshin Impact players must also defeat a Ruin Drake.

Though it doesn't matter in which order these two tasks are completed, this guide will start with the puzzle since that's most likely the issue some Travelers might have regarding how they can unlock this Domain.

How to unlock Fane of Panjvahe Domain in Genshin Impact

The Fane of Panjvahe looks like this before you unlock it (Image via HoYoverse)

Normally, some Domains can be unlocked just by walking up to them and interacting with them. Unfortunately for players, that's not the case with the Fane of Panjvahe. You need to complete a small puzzle involving a Weathered Obelisk northeast of the Domain and beat a Ruin Drake west of it. Let's start with the puzzle.

This spot is just a little bit northeast of your last location (Image via HoYoverse)

You will see a Seelie floating around each Weathered Obelisk. The puzzle might seem confusing, but here is a quick rundown for Genshin Impact players to know:

Tip #1: You attacking a Weathered Obelisk or the Seelie floating by it will change its symbol.

You attacking a Weathered Obelisk or the Seelie floating by it will change its symbol. Tip #2: The goal of this puzzle is to make the front Weathered Obelisk match the one at the back.

The goal of this puzzle is to make the front Weathered Obelisk match the one at the back. Tip #3: Repeat the process for all three pairs shown here.

An example of a matching pair can be seen in the following image.

The one on the right would be the correct answer (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: You cannot change the symbol of the Weathered Obelisk at the back. Only the one in the front can be altered.

All you have to do here is make every Weathered Obelisk match the one behind them. There are three pairs in total. Remember, you can use Normal Attacks to cycle through the different symbols on these stones. You are highly advised to start with the one the Seelie was just on since it can change the symbols. If you're too slow, the Seelie will mess up the puzzle for you.

Afterward, follow the Seelie (Image via HoYoverse)

Matching the three pairs of Weathered Obelisks is pretty straightforward, but that's not the only thing to do here. Once you complete this puzzle, follow the Seelie to the Fane of Panjvahe Domain, which will result in one of the two courts being completed.

You need to find one more Seelie. Thankfully, the next one is just a little bit west of here. Genshin Impact players need to defeat the Ruin Drake in this location.

Just follow it to its destination (Image via HoYoverse)

There isn't much left to do here. Follow the Seelie to the Domain to see a little cutscene where the Fane of Panjvahe pops up from the ground. You will get a Common Chest for your troubles, along with the ability to unlock the Fane of Panjvahe Domain. You can only complete it once for rewards. Genshin Impact players can receive 40 Primogems, five Dendro Sigils, and other loot for beating it.

