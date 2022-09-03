Hidden Vanarana Luxurious Chest guide in Genshin Impact (with all three Seelie locations)

There is a hidden Luxurious Chest in Vanarana that some Genshin Impact players may wish to unlock. To do so, they need to find three Seelies, which is the purpose of this guide. Finding all three Seelies isn't difficult, but players lacking intuition might need some help.

Since this hidden Luxurious Chest is only available in the normal variation of Vanarana, this guide will start with how players can switch between the dream and normal versions of this location. Afterward, it will delve into where Travelers can find the three Seelies.

How to get Vanarana's hidden Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact (all three Seelie locations)?

This is where players can go from the dream to normal state of Vanarana (Image via HoYoverse)

It is imperative that Genshin Impact players aren't in the dream state version of Vanarana. To change it back to the normal version, go to this little onion-looking rock shown in the above image. Once players are here, they must play Rhythm of the Great Dream to go back to the default version of this map.

Note: Players need to equip the Vintage Lyre. The game will tell them which notes to play.

Location #1

It's on top of one of the giant leaves (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: Travelers can find the Seelies in any order. They don't necessarily have to start with this one.

The first area can be easily reached by using the nearby Four-Leaf Sigils (the little four-starred symbols players can warp to if they're close enough). Travelers will see the Seelie in the center of one of the giant leaves, as shown in the above image. Once near it, players should continue to follow it to its destination.

Proceed to use the Four-Leaf Sigils to quickly reach wherever it goes.

The Luxurious Chest relevant to this guide (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will eventually arrive at the sealed Luxurious Chest. Now, it's time to find the two remaining Seelies to finish this puzzle.

Location #2

Another spot to go to (Image via HoYoverse)

The remaining two locations play very similarly to the previous part. Except this time around, Seelie is in a completely different spot. This particular one is east of Vanarana, which can easily be reached from the Luxurious Chest in the previous section.

Just remember to keep using Four-Leaf Sigils to get there quickly. Follow it back to the Luxurious Chest.

Location #3

The final location (Image via HoYoverse)

The final spot is arguably the most difficult one for this Genshin Impact puzzle, but not by much. To reach this area, continue using the Four-Leaf Sigils, especially since this particular area is too high up to reach via normal means. Just follow it to its end destination.

Finishing up this Genshin Impact puzzle

The seal is no more (Image via HoYoverse)

It's vital to mention that the seal takes much longer to go away than other similar puzzles. Hence, don't panic if it seems to take a few seconds before it finally disappears. Once that's done, Genshin Impact players can simply open the Luxurious Chest and move on.

