How to get 13,675 Primogems worth of Fates as F2P in Genshin Impact 3.4

In Genshin Impact 3.4, F2P players have the potential to earn approximately 13,675 Primogems. That's if one considers an Intertwined Fate equal to 160 Primogems. This figure is solely an estimation based on assuming that the next update lasts for 42 days and that some pieces of content are of similar value to past examples.

Travelers can expect to get approximately 85 Wishes in this new update. Keep in mind that the real number of Wishes you can earn could be different once HoYoverse actually releases more information on the rewards of the upcoming content.

F2P players can potentially get 85 Wishes from Primogems and Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact 3.4

Some Travelers may want to get these 5-star characters, so they need Primogems and Fates (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a short list of the number of Primogems you can expect to get in Genshin Impact 3.4 as an F2P player:

Daily Commissions: 2,520

2,520 Events: 2,060

2,060 Spiral Abyss: 1,800

1,800 Exploring the New Region: 1,000

1,000 Quests: 660

660 Maintenance Compensation: 600

600 Redeem Codes: 420

420 Achievements: 250

250 Domains: 90

90 Test Runs: 80

80 Teleport Waypoints: 70

70 Statue of the Seven stuff: 65

65 HoYoLAB Login: 60

This means that Travelers can expect to get roughly 9,675 Primogems as a F2P player in Genshin Impact 3.4. That's 60 Wishes at the bare minimum. However, players can get more from Intertwined Fates, which includes:

May Fortune Find You: Ten

Ten Iridescent Splendor: Three

Three Paimon's Bargains: Ten

Ten Tree of Dreams: Two

That's an extra 25 Intertwined Fates. Thus, F2P players could reach 85 Wishes in Genshin Impact 3.4.

Commissions

You just have to complete four Commissions a day (Image via HoYoverse)

F2P players will get a sizable amount of Primos by completing all four Daily Commissions each day for 42 days. Since you get 60 Primos a day, multiply that by 42 to get an estimate of 2,520. It doesn't matter which ones you complete, although it should be noted that some Commissions are tied to Achievements.

Players who skip any day will obviously earn less than those who do complete all four Daily Commissions each day.

Events

The main event of Genshin Impact 3.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

The expected Primogem amount for Events boils down to the following:

The Exquisite Night Chimes: 800

800 Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl: 420

420 Warrior's Spirit: 420

420 Second Blooming: 420

That would be 2,060 Primogems in total. Do note that The Exquisite Night Chimes value is a low estimate, and it could be higher. Otherwise, standard events almost always award just 420.

May Fortune Find You is a login event that will give players ten Intertwined Fates. Likewise, Iridescent Splendor is another login event, but it's only expected to give players up to three Intertwined Fates.

Spiral Abyss

Completing Floors 9-12 and obtaining three stars in every possible section will give players 600 Primos. It's expected that the next update will go through three rotations of the Spiral Abyss, meaning that it's possible for players to obtain up to 1,800 Primos in total.

Exploration

The new region was shown in the livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers should expect to earn about 1,000 Primos from the new desert region in Sumeru. That estimate is another low-ball figure, meaning that Travelers should expect to potentially earn more than just 1,000.

On a related note, the following numbers are also tied into this region in one way or another:

Quests: 660

660 Achievements: 250

250 Domains: 90

90 Teleport Waypoints: 70

70 Statue of the Seven stuff: 65

Everything else

The remainder of the ways you can expect to get more Wishes in Genshin Impact 3.4 should be pretty self-explanatory. Most F2P players should receive Maintenance Compensation upon logging in once the new update goes live. Similarly, there will be three 3.5 Redeem Codes that give you 300 Primos, and some other Redeem Codes might also be released in this update.

Poll : Have you always been F2P in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes