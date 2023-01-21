Genshin Impact recently released a new desert region in Sumeru known as the Desert of Hadramaveth, which includes a bunch of puzzles, time challenges, chests, and World Quests such as The Dirge of Bilqis. This questline is a sequel to Golden Slumber, and some parts of it involve venturing into the huge underground ruins located north of The Dune of Carouses.

Inside that area are a few locked rooms that contain chests, which can only be opened using Mysterious Stone Slates. This guide will offer the locations for all six of those items.

Collect six Mysterious Stone Slates to open two Precious Chests in Genshin Impact

Finish Apocalypse Lost World Quest to unlock the power of Jinn (Image via HoYoverse)

Most of the Mysterious Stone Slates are hidden inside secret rooms and can only be found by using the power of Jinni in the Magic Bottle. To unlock its ability, you must complete the Apocalyse Lost World Quest in Genshin Impact.

1) First Stone Slate

First Stone Slate in The Sands of Three Canals

You can start your search for the first slate by teleporting to the top of the cliff in The Sands of Three Canals. When you do that, a small run-down building will be visible northeast of your location. Head that way, glide down to enter the structure, and you will find an Exquisite Chest. Open it to obtain the first Stone Slate.

2) Second Stone Slate

Second Stone Slate (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, teleport to the waypoint east of The Sands of Three Canals. From there, you just have to go east until you see the ruins. A Seelie and a Remarkable Chest should be near it if you haven't claimed them already.

Use Elemental Sight to locate the hidden passage to the secret room (Image via HoYoverse)

However, unlike the previous entry, the Exquisite Chest containing this Stone Slate will be inside another hidden room. You will need to use Elemental Sight to identify the hidden passage and get close to it with a fully charged Jinni to remove the wall.

Note that all the Stone Slates, excluding the previous one, will be inside a secret room.

3) Third Stone Slate

Third Stone Slate (Image via HoYoverse)

After obtaining the second stale, teleport back to the last waypoint and move north. The Exquisite Chest in the area is also inside another hidden room, so use Elemental Sight to find the passage and collect the third stale.

4) Fourth Stone Slate

Fourth Stone Slate (Image via HoYoverse)

To get the fourth Stone Slate, teleport to the Fane of Panjvahe Dungeon and go east. The structure you seek will be buried under the sand but can be easily located, as it is near a Dendro totem pole. Now, use your Elemental Sight to find the passage and collect the slate.

5) Fifth Stone Slate

Fifth Stone Slate (Image via HoYoverse)

The fifth Stone Slate is located near the Tanit Camps. Teleport to the Statue of the Seven, and from there, cross the valley and move north. Utilize Elemental Sight to locate the passage.

6) Sixth Stone Slate

Sixth Stone Slate (Image via HoYoverse)

The final Stone Slate is located near the Passage of Ghouls. To get there, teleport to the marked waypoint on the cliff and glide west.

Interact with Liloupar to halt the sand storm (Image via HoYoverse)

You may face some visibility problems due to the sandstorm, which can be halted by interacting with Liloupar in the ruins. Also, you could notice a change in the Genshin Impact map. In any case, utilize Elemental Sight to locate the passage.

Genshin Impact Achievement- The Nameless City's Past (Image via HoYoverse)

Obtaining all six Mysterious Stone Slates and completing this small hidden puzzle quest will give you the following rewards:

Two Precious Chests worth 20 Primogems and six Dendro Sigils

Genshin Impact Achievement - The Nameless City's Past

That marks the end of this Genshin Impact guide.

Poll : 0 votes