Genshin Impact recently announced the v3.4 update maintenance schedule on its official Twitter handle. Along with two new Dendro characters, the brand new update will release a new Sumeru desert region and will be packed with plenty of free rewards such as Primogems and Intertwined Fates.

The maintenance period for the Genshin Impact 3.4 update is scheduled to begin on January 17, 2023 at 06:00 am (UTC+8) and is expected to last for five hours. During this time period, all servers will be down and fans won't be able to log into the game.

Genshin Impact 3.4 update schedule, countdown, maintenance timings, and more

In the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.4 update, HoYoverse will release a new desert region in Sumeru for fans to explore, which will also make it the largest nation in Teyvat. Additionally, the update will bring back the Lantern Rite festival, which is one of the most popular and biggest events, along with some of the game's strongest characters.

Maintenance for the highly anticipated v3.4 update will begin on January 18, 2023 at 06:00 am (UTC+8) at the same time on all servers, but the exact timings for each region will differ based on their time zones.

If everything goes as planned, the countdown to Genshin Impact 3.4 and the maintenance timings for all regions are as follows:

PST, UTC -7: January 17 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

MST, UTC -6: January 17 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

CST, UTC -5: January 17 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

EST, UTC -4: January 17 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

BST, UTC +1: January 17 from 11:00 pm to 4:00 am

CEST, UTC +2: January 18 from 12:00 am to 5:00 am

MSK, UTC +3: January 18 from 1:00 am to 6:00 am

IST, UTC +5:30: January 18 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

CST, UTC +8: January 18 from 6:00 am to 11:00 am

JST, UTC +9: January 18 from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

AEST, UTC +10, January 18 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

NZST, UTC +12: January 18 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Once the maintenance period concludes, every Genshin Impact player will receive 600 Primogems as compensation through the in-game mail system. If the maintenance lasts longer than expected, fans will be rewarded with 100 more Primogems for every extra hour taken.

As soon as the servers are back online, the Alhaitham and Xiao banners will be available for players to roll. The former's signature sword, the Light of Foliar Incision, will be debuting on the weapon banner for a limited period of time.

Yaoyao, Xinyan, and Yun Jin will be the three featured four-star characters in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.4, which will last for 21 days following the original schedule. Depending on the time zones, phase one banners will end on February 6 or 7, and will make way for the Hu Tao and Yelan banners.

Genshin Impact 3.4 pre-installation now available

Fortunately, the v3.4 update's files are ready for pre-download before the official release, so fans don't have to wait until after the maintenance period ends. Presently, the pre-installation function is available for both PC and mobile phone users.

This is a fairly convenient option which allows fans to begin downloading the update in advance and forget about it, as it works in the background. The download size for PC users will be 7.41GB and 2.62GB for mobile phone gamers.

