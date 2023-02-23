Genshin Impact 3.4 has brought back one of the most sought-after Hydro five-star characters, Yelan, with her first rerun. Several fans have been pulling on her banner to make her a playable character.

Since Dendro was added to version 3.0 of the game last year, many new and enhanced team combinations have surfaced for most characters, including Yelan. As a result, playstyles and builds have developed to match the most effective teams.

The following article highlights some of the best F2P builds for Yelan in the current update.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Best F2P builds for Yelan in Genshin Impact

Yelan has proven to be one of the best support and needs the proper build to utilize her kit.

Artifact sets for Yelan

In Genshin Impact, farming proper artifacts is crucial for several character builds, including Yelan. Depending on the player's needs and team makeup, she can be constructed using various artifact sets.

For an effective Yelan build, players should concentrate on specific sub-stats. Important artifact statistics for her include Energy Recharge, HP%, CRIT Rate/CRIT DMG, and Hydro DMG.

Some of the best artifact combos utilize Yelan's burst for maximum damage output:

4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate

2-piece Heart of Depth + 2-Piece Noblesse Oblige

4-piece Heart of Depth

2-piece Heart of Depth + 2-Piece Tenacity of the Millelith

4-piece Noblesse Oblige

Slingshot and other 3- and 4-star bows for Yelan that will release her maximum potential

While her Best in Slot (BiS) weapon is the 5-star Aqua Simulacra, she can also employ lower rarity weapons. Some of the other five-star weapons that she can use are the Polar Star and the Elegy for the End.

This article will showcase some of the best 4-star and 3-star bows available in Genshin Impact for Yelan to maximize her potential.

1) Favonius Warbow

Yelan with the Favonius Warbow (Image via HoYoverse)

The top 4-star option for Yelan is Favonius Warbow, obtainable by completing 'A Long Shot in Mondstadt's' Archon Quest in Genshin Impact. Yelan relies on max HP for damage, so the weapon's low base attack won't impact her overall damage.

Since Yelan needs a lot of Energy Recharge (ER) due to her high Elemental Burst cost, this bow provides significant ER and extra particles for her and the team. With the 4-piece Emblem of the Severed Fate artifact set, which boosts burst damage by 25%, Favonius Warbow further increases her overall damage.

2) Fading Twilight

Yelan with the fading Twilight (Image via HoYoverse)

Fading Twilight is a free-to-play four-star alternative to Elegy For The End, as it shares similar features. The bow possesses a high base ATK that positively influences damage output and an Energy Recharge sub-stat that aids in hastening Yelan's Elemental Burst.

It gives her the power to deal significant damage while granting her enough Energy Recharge to quickly unleash her Elemental Burst, making her an influential team member. It could be obtained as a limited-time reward from the Perilous Trail event.

3) Sacrificial bow

Yelan with the Sacrificial Bow (Image via HoYoverse)

The Sacrificial Bow is another F2P weapon in Genshin Impact that can enhance her performance. Its passive skill enables Yelan to use her Elemental Skill twice consecutively, which can generate different elemental particles and aid in hastening her Elemental Burst. However, the skill cooldown is lengthy, and upgrading it to at least R3 or higher refinements is suggested to make the most of its potential.

4) Recurve Bow

Another 3-star weapon in Genshin Impact that suits Yelan's build is the Recurve Bow. As her primary damage source relies on her max HP, this bow is an excellent option as it raises the user's HP by 46.9% when leveled to 90. Moreover, the Recurve Bow's passive ability can restore its wielder's health by 8% (increasing to 16% at R5) when an enemy is defeated.

5) Slingshot

Amber with the Slingshot (Image via HoYoverse)

Slingshot is a 3-star bow that is easy to obtain in Genshin Impact. This weapon is an excellent option as it can boost the user's damage by 60% if they hit an enemy with their Normal or Charged Attacks within 0.3 seconds of firing. Additionally, the bow's second stat offers a high CRIT Rate of 31.2%, which is a considerable boost for any character.

