Genshin Impact Yelan ascension materials list and resource calculation

The second phase of Genshin Impact 3.4 is currently around the corner, and its banners have been released. Featuring Yelan and Hu Tao, both characters are having their rerun banners. That being said, Yelan has proved to be one of the best characters released in 2022.
Several new and better team configurations have appeared for most characters since Dendro's introduction in version 3.0 last year, with Yelan being one of them.
The following section will describe the resources required for ascension and talent materials for her in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: Runic Fang, Mora, and more ascension materials to level up Yelan
The materials required to level up Yelan are as follows:
- Varunada Lazurite Silver
- Runic Fang (Ruin Serpent drop)
- Recruit's Insignia, Sergeant's Insignia, Lieutenant's Insignia
- Mora
Fighting the following bosses will allow you to farm Varunada Lazurite:
- Hydro Hypostasis
- Oceanid
- Primo Geovishap
- Aeonblight Drake
Recruiters, Sergeants, and Lieutenants' insignia can be harvested by eliminating Fatui Agents and Skirmishers. Players can monitor the spawn points of Fatui agents in Genshin Impact using the Adventure Handbook.
The Ruin Serpent boss drops an item called Runic Fang. Underground Mines in the Serpents Cave are where you may find the Ruin Serpent in the western section of the Chasm.
Players can collect Mora in Genshin Impact from several sources like quests, chests, and commissions. However, the most significant way to collect Mora is by completing Mora Leylines, which uses Resins.
Level-wise materials required to ascend Yelan
Yelan requires the following ascension materials for her level-wise ascension:
Level 20+
- Varunada Lazurite Silver x1
- Starconch x3
- Recruit's Insignia x3
- Mora x20000
Level 40+
- Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3
- Runic Fang x2
- Starconch x10
- Recruit's Insignia x15
- Mora x40000
Level 50+
- Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6
- Runic Fang x4
- Starconch x20
- Sergeant's Insignia x12
- Mora x60000
Level 60+
- Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3
- Runic Fang x8
- Starconch x30
- Sergeant's Insignia x18
- Mora x80000
Level 70+
- Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6
- Runic Fang x12
- Starconch x45
- Lieutenant's Insignia x12
- Mora x100000
Level 80+
- Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6
- Runic Fang x20
- Starconch x60
- Lieutenant's Insignia x24
- Mora x120000
Talent materials required to level up Yelan
The materials required to boost all of Yelan's talents to level 10 are as follows:
- Teachings of Prosperity x9
- Guide to Prosperity x63
- Philosophies of Prosperity x114
- Recruit's Insignia x18
- Sergeant's Insignia x66
- Lieutenant's Insignia x93
- Gilded scale x18
- Crown of Insight x3
- 4,957,500 Mora
The talent ascension books for Yelan are available through the domain of Taishan Mansion on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.
Gilded Scale is the weekly boss drop of Azdaha in Genshin Impact. One can challenge it by entering the domain on the western edge of Liyue.
To keep players engaged in the game's new content and continually expanding world, miHoYo has introduced re-runs and several new characters. Players will surely be excited to venture into the gatcha as Hu Tao and Yelan make their comeback in the current update as part of 3.4.
Poll : Are you going to pull for Hu Tao or Yelan in Genshin Impact 3.4?
Yelan
Hu Tao
0 votes