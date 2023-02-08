Genshin Impact Yelan ascension materials list and resource calculation

The second phase of Genshin Impact 3.4 is currently around the corner, and its banners have been released. Featuring Yelan and Hu Tao, both characters are having their rerun banners. That being said, Yelan has proved to be one of the best characters released in 2022.

Several new and better team configurations have appeared for most characters since Dendro's introduction in version 3.0 last year, with Yelan being one of them.

The following section will describe the resources required for ascension and talent materials for her in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Runic Fang, Mora, and more ascension materials to level up Yelan

The materials required to level up Yelan are as follows:

Varunada Lazurite Silver

Runic Fang (Ruin Serpent drop)

Recruit's Insignia, Sergeant's Insignia, Lieutenant's Insignia

Mora

Fighting the following bosses will allow you to farm Varunada Lazurite:

Hydro Hypostasis

Oceanid

Primo Geovishap

Aeonblight Drake

Recruiters, Sergeants, and Lieutenants' insignia can be harvested by eliminating Fatui Agents and Skirmishers. Players can monitor the spawn points of Fatui agents in Genshin Impact using the Adventure Handbook.

The Ruin Serpent boss drops an item called Runic Fang. Underground Mines in the Serpents Cave are where you may find the Ruin Serpent in the western section of the Chasm.

Players can collect Mora in Genshin Impact from several sources like quests, chests, and commissions. However, the most significant way to collect Mora is by completing Mora Leylines, which uses Resins.

Level-wise materials required to ascend Yelan

Yelan requires the following ascension materials for her level-wise ascension:

Level 20+

Varunada Lazurite Silver x1

Starconch x3

Recruit's Insignia x3

Mora x20000

Level 40+

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3

Runic Fang x2

Starconch x10

Recruit's Insignia x15

Mora x40000

Level 50+

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6

Runic Fang x4

Starconch x20

Sergeant's Insignia x12

Mora x60000

Level 60+

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3

Runic Fang x8

Starconch x30

Sergeant's Insignia x18

Mora x80000

Level 70+

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6

Runic Fang x12

Starconch x45

Lieutenant's Insignia x12

Mora x100000

Level 80+

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6

Runic Fang x20

Starconch x60

Lieutenant's Insignia x24

Mora x120000

Talent materials required to level up Yelan

The materials required to boost all of Yelan's talents to level 10 are as follows:

Teachings of Prosperity x9

Guide to Prosperity x63

Philosophies of Prosperity x114

Recruit's Insignia x18

Sergeant's Insignia x66

Lieutenant's Insignia x93

Gilded scale x18

Crown of Insight x3

4,957,500 Mora

The talent ascension books for Yelan are available through the domain of Taishan Mansion on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Gilded Scale is the weekly boss drop of Azdaha in Genshin Impact. One can challenge it by entering the domain on the western edge of Liyue.

To keep players engaged in the game's new content and continually expanding world, miHoYo has introduced re-runs and several new characters. Players will surely be excited to venture into the gatcha as Hu Tao and Yelan make their comeback in the current update as part of 3.4.

