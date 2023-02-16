The banners for the second part of Genshin Impact 3.4 have already been made public. Both Yelan and Hu Tao's repeat banners feature their respective five stars.

Since Dendro's inclusion in version 3.0 of the game last year, several fresh and improved team combinations have emerged for most characters, with Yelan among them. Playstyles and builds have evolved to keep up with the best possible teams.

The following article highlights some of the best artifact combinations for Yelan in the current update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

4-piece Noblesse Oblige and other artifact combinations that can maximize Yelan's damage output

Artifact farming is an important action in Genshin Impact, and several characters' builds depend on the right artifact. Yelan can be built on different artifact sets depending on the player's requirements and team composition.

There are some important sub-stats that players can focus on for a good Yelan build. Important artifact stats for Yelan are as follows:

Energy Recharge

HP%

CRIT Rate/ CRIT DMG

Hydro DMG

4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate

Xingqiu with four-piece Emblem of Severed Fate (Image via Genshin Impact)

As a sub-DPS, Yelan relies on her Elemental Burst damage for her overall utility. The damage comes mainly from her energy recharge, making the Emblem of Severed Fate one of the best sets for her.

The four-piece Emblem of Severed Fate gives an Elemental Burst DMG boost by 25% of the character's Energy Recharge, which can go up to 75% bonus DMG. As Yelan relies heavily on her Burst, Energy Recharge is one of the most important sub-stats for her, which is covered by the two-piece passive of the EoSF.

2-piece Heart of Depth + 2-Piece Noblesse Oblige

Xingqiu with two-piece Heart of Depth and two-piece Noblesse Oblige (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Heart of Depth has been a signature artifact set for Hydro DPS for a long time. Its 2-piece gives a buff of 15% Hydro DMG. Yelan, being a Hydro Bow user, will benefit from the extra Hydro DMG during her bursts.

The two-piece Noblesse Oblige gives an Elemental Burst damage buff of 20%. This acts as a valuable advantage for Yelan to maximize her output damage.

4-piece Heart of Depth

Xingqiu with four-piece Heart of Depth (Image via Genshin Impact)

The four-piece combination of the Heart of Depth provides additional benefits over the already added 2-piece set. The four-piece set increases the Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG of Yelan by 30% for 15s after applying an Elemental Skill.

The Heart of Depth can be used in teams where Yelan is acting as a main DPS and teams with an extra Hydro character so that players won't have to majorly focus on her Energy Recharge to properly build her. With a four-piece HoD setup in a team with more than one Hydro character, players can focus on other offensive sub-stats for Yelan, like CRIT and HP.

2-piece Heart of Depth + 2-Piece Tenacity of the Millelith

Xingqiu with Tenacity of the Millelith and Heart of Depth combo (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yelan is a character who scales her Max HP for her damage output, including her essential Elemental Burst. As a result, Genshin Impact players might want to stack some extra HP on her through artifact sub-stats.

The two-piece Tenacity of the Millelith provides an extra HP of 20% along with the Heart of Depth Hydro DMG buff. This combo allows Yelan to utilize her Elemental damage and scale off her max HP.

4-piece Noblesse Oblige

Xingqiu with four-piece Noblesse Oblige (Image via Genshin Impact)

Although an unpopular option, the four-piece Noblesse Oblige can also be used with Yelan if players have artifacts with good sub-stats from this set.

The four-piece Noblesse Oblige provides a 20% ATK buff to all the party members for 12s when Yelan uses her Elemental Burst, thus making her a fantastic support in any team in Genshin Impact.

