All upcoming Genshin Impact character birthdays in March 2023

Genshin Impact has introduced various playable characters that players can collect, upgrade and use in battles. They are typically classified as four-star or five-star, and some have become fan favorites for their unique abilities, personalities, and character design.

One of the game's most significant features is the emotional bond players develop with the characters. Each character has a unique backstory, personal quest, and voice-over lines that add depth and personality to their character. Additionally, they all have official birthdays celebrated in-game every year.

On a birthday, players can receive customized emails from them and can claim free rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and other in-game items. This feature adds a personal touch to the game, making players feel more connected to their favorites.

The birthday rewards will soon start rolling out for March next month. So the following section dives into the upcoming birthdays in Genshin Impact for March 2023.

Yaoyao and other Genshin Impact characters have their birthdays in March

Qiqi: March 3

Qiqi's birthday mail in 2022 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Qiqi is a popular five-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact. She has a unique backstory as a zombie with exceptional medical skills. Qiqi celebrates her birthday on March 3 every year. In 2021, she rewarded players with ten whopperflower nectars and one No Tomorrow food item. The following year, the whopperflower nectar was replaced by ten wheat.

Yaoyao: March 6

Yaoyao during Lantern Rite (Image via Hoyolab)

Yaoyao is one of the most recent four-star characters introduced in Genshin Impact. She is the first Dendro character based on Liyue and a character introduced during the Lantern Rite, which makes her entirely special. She's a Dendro Healer with potential in several teams.

Yaoyao is supposed to have her birthday on March 6. Since she is a new character, her birthday rewards for this year are yet to be revealed. Players can expect an in-game mail from her on March 6.

Shenhe: March 10

Shenhe's birthday mail in 2021 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Shenhe is a cryo polearm user released during Lantern Rite in 2021. She has become one of the most popular cryo characters owing to her ability to be a great support in several team combinations. Shenhe's birthday rewards in 2022 were one dish of Heartstring Noodles and ten Whopperflower Nectar.

Jean: March 14

Jean's birthday mail in 2022 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Jean is one of the first characters that players meet during the events of the storyline. She is also one of the first five stars released in the game.

On her birthday, travelers would feel at home with her relaxing letter that reminds them of the start of their journey in Mondstadt. Jean's birthday rewards included ten Philanemo Mushrooms and one Invigorating Pizza in 2021. The following year, it included three Windwheel Asters and two Chaos Cores, along with one Invigorating Pizza.

Noelle: March 21

Noelle's birthday mail in 2022 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Noelle is a Knight of Favonius from Mondstand and a four-star Geo Claymore user. Last year, her birthday mail contained one Lighter-than-Air Pancake and five Adventurers' Experiences. The year before, she gifted travelers three Satisfying Salads and three Lighter-than-Air pancakes.

Ayato: March 26

Ayaka's brother Ayato (Image via HoYolab)

Ayato, the older brother of Kamisato Ayaka, was released last year as a playable Hydro sword user. He is expected to celebrate his first birthday with travelers on March 26. Players will have to wait to see the rewards they will obtain on their birthday.

Along with character birthdays, players also receive in-game mails on their birthdays that they have set up in-game, which adds a nice new personalized touch to their gaming experience.

