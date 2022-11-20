List of all Genshin Impact character birthdays

Curious players looking to discover the birthdays of all Genshin Impact characters should find the list presented in this article quite helpful. One nice thing about this game is that its entire playable cast's birthdates are already known. Such a feat is useful for two main reasons:

It helps a character get more "official" and have fanart made of them on their birthday. The player receives free rewards delivered to their account if they log in on the date a character was born.

Before getting into the playable cast's birthdays, it's worth mentioning that The Traveler can be born on whatever day the player chooses. Aside from them, all characters have a predefined birthday that will be the same for every gamer.

The mail players get on each character's date of birth differs from year to year in terms of both the flavor text and the actual free loot. Also, one does not need to own a character to receive this mail. The only thing that matters is that the gamer logs in on the special day. Here is a look at the birthdays of the title's lovable cast.

Here are all Genshin Impact character birthdays

Much of the playable cast (Image via HoYoverse)

January

Diona is a notable character born in this month (Image via HoYoverse)

The following playable characters were born in January:

Thoma: January 9

January 9 Diona: January 18

January 18 Rosaria: January 24

Keep in mind that Genshin Impact does not list years for any of their character birthdays.

February

Poor Bennett was born on February 29 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of February birthdays:

Beidou: February 14

February 14 Kokomi: February 22

February 22 Bennett: February 29

On years where there is no February 29, Bennett will simply offer his mail on February 28.

March

Some official art for Jean (Image via HoYoverse)

Up next on the March birthdates:

Qiqi: March 3

March 3 Shenhe: March 10

March 10 Jean: March 14

March 14 Noelle: March 21

March 21 Ayato: March 26

April

Fan-favorite Diluc was born in April (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the next list of Genshin Impact characters and their special days:

Aloy: April 4

April 4 Xiao: April 17

April 17 Yelan: April 20

April 20 Diluc: April 30

May

Fischl has had several good artworks throughout the years (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players should also know the following dates of birth:

Candace: May 3

May 3 Collei: May 8

May 8 Gorou: May 18

May 18 Yun Jin: May 21

May 21 Fischl: May 27

June

The popular Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

We're almost halfway done with these lists:

Itto: June 1

June 1 Paimon: June 1

June 1 Lisa: June 9

June 9 Venti: June 16

June 16 Yoimiya: June 21

June 21 Cyno: June 23

June 23 Raiden Shogun: June 26

June 26 Yae Miko: June 27

Paimon is the sole character who gives gamers her mail, despite not being playable in Genshin Impact.

July

A good piece of art for Hu Tao (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is when the following Genshin Impact characters were born:

Barbara: July 5

July 5 Kujou Sara: July 14

July 14 Hu Tao: July 15

July 15 Tartaglia: July 20

July 20 Heizou: July 24

July 24 Klee: July 27

July 27 Kuki Shinobu: July 28

July 28 Yanfei: July 28

August

Amber is one of the few characters born in August (Image via HoYoverse)

This list contains characters born in August:

Amber: August 10

August 10 Ningguang: August 26

August 26 Mona: August 31

September

Albedo's birthday is in September (Image via HoYoverse)

Similarly, here is a list of characters born in September:

Chongyun: September 7

September 7 Razor: September 9

September 9 Albedo: September 13

September 13 Ayaka: September 28

October

Kazuha is a great character born in this month (Image via HoYoverse)

Three months remain. This is a list for October:

Xingqiu: October 9

October 9 Xinyan: October 16

October 16 Sayu: October 19

October 19 Eula: October 25

October 25 Nahida: October 27

October 27 Kazuha: October 29

November

The popular Xiangling (Image via HoYoverse)

The following Genshin Impact characters were born in November:

Xiangling: November 2

November 2 Keqing: November 20

November 20 Sucrose: November 26

November 26 Kaeya: November 30

December

The final month of the year (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, here are the characters born in December:

Ganyu: December 2

December 2 Nilou: December 3

December 3 Layla: December 19

December 19 Dori: December 21

December 21 Tighnari: December 29

December 29 Zhongli: December 31

That's the full list of every Genshin Impact character and their corresponding birthday.

Poll : Have you ever made fanart of a character on their birthday? Yes No 0 votes