List of all Genshin Impact character birthdays

Curious players looking to discover the birthdays of all Genshin Impact characters should find the list presented in this article quite helpful. One nice thing about this game is that its entire playable cast's birthdates are already known. Such a feat is useful for two main reasons:
- It helps a character get more "official" and have fanart made of them on their birthday.
- The player receives free rewards delivered to their account if they log in on the date a character was born.
Before getting into the playable cast's birthdays, it's worth mentioning that The Traveler can be born on whatever day the player chooses. Aside from them, all characters have a predefined birthday that will be the same for every gamer.
The mail players get on each character's date of birth differs from year to year in terms of both the flavor text and the actual free loot. Also, one does not need to own a character to receive this mail. The only thing that matters is that the gamer logs in on the special day. Here is a look at the birthdays of the title's lovable cast.
Here are all Genshin Impact character birthdays
January
The following playable characters were born in January:
- Thoma: January 9
- Diona: January 18
- Rosaria: January 24
Keep in mind that Genshin Impact does not list years for any of their character birthdays.
February
Here is a list of February birthdays:
- Beidou: February 14
- Kokomi: February 22
- Bennett: February 29
On years where there is no February 29, Bennett will simply offer his mail on February 28.
March
Up next on the March birthdates:
- Qiqi: March 3
- Shenhe: March 10
- Jean: March 14
- Noelle: March 21
- Ayato: March 26
April
Here is the next list of Genshin Impact characters and their special days:
- Aloy: April 4
- Xiao: April 17
- Yelan: April 20
- Diluc: April 30
May
Genshin Impact players should also know the following dates of birth:
- Candace: May 3
- Collei: May 8
- Gorou: May 18
- Yun Jin: May 21
- Fischl: May 27
June
We're almost halfway done with these lists:
- Itto: June 1
- Paimon: June 1
- Lisa: June 9
- Venti: June 16
- Yoimiya: June 21
- Cyno: June 23
- Raiden Shogun: June 26
- Yae Miko: June 27
Paimon is the sole character who gives gamers her mail, despite not being playable in Genshin Impact.
July
Here is when the following Genshin Impact characters were born:
- Barbara: July 5
- Kujou Sara: July 14
- Hu Tao: July 15
- Tartaglia: July 20
- Heizou: July 24
- Klee: July 27
- Kuki Shinobu: July 28
- Yanfei: July 28
August
This list contains characters born in August:
- Amber: August 10
- Ningguang: August 26
- Mona: August 31
September
Similarly, here is a list of characters born in September:
- Chongyun: September 7
- Razor: September 9
- Albedo: September 13
- Ayaka: September 28
October
Three months remain. This is a list for October:
- Xingqiu: October 9
- Xinyan: October 16
- Sayu: October 19
- Eula: October 25
- Nahida: October 27
- Kazuha: October 29
November
The following Genshin Impact characters were born in November:
- Xiangling: November 2
- Keqing: November 20
- Sucrose: November 26
- Kaeya: November 30
December
Finally, here are the characters born in December:
- Ganyu: December 2
- Nilou: December 3
- Layla: December 19
- Dori: December 21
- Tighnari: December 29
- Zhongli: December 31
That's the full list of every Genshin Impact character and their corresponding birthday.
