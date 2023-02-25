After a prolonged wait, the developers of Genshin Impact have confirmed the debut of Baizhu and Kaveh, two highly sought-after characters in the game. Version Update 3.6 will see the launch of both characters into the game.

The addition of these two characters to Genshin Impact is sure to add a new layer of excitement and gameplay options for players.

Date of release of Baizhu and Kaveh

Assuming that the 3.5 update lasts the usual six weeks, the release of v3.6 is expected to take place on April 12. The first phase of the update and release date should follow the standard 21-day phase duration system.

This means that players can anticipate the second phase of the update, which may include new characters and possible reruns, to appear on May 3.

Details regarding Kaveh and Baizhu release ahead of Genshin Impact 3.6

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Owner of Bubu Pharmacy



"There's a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!"



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Baizhu Baizhu ‧ Beyond MortalityOwner of Bubu Pharmacy"There's a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!" Baizhu ‧ Beyond MortalityOwner of Bubu Pharmacy"There's a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!"#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Baizhu https://t.co/FM3FQkrwnA

Both Baizhu and Kaveh appeared as NPCs in the game. Players are excited to see what unique talents they can offer as strengths for the team.

Baizhu has been a long-awaited addition to the game. He first appeared in Genshin Impact as an NPC when the game was initially released in 2020.

Players have been eagerly anticipating his release as a playable character, and their wishes have finally been granted.

Baizhu's official look was recently revealed on the game's social media accounts, and players have been quick to praise his unique design and combat abilities.

According to sources, Baizhu is expected to be a formidable support character in Genshin Impact, wielding a 5-star Dendro Catalyst.

Leakers suggest that he may possess immense DPS capabilities similar to Yelan at Constellation 6, although this remains speculation, although some sources have claimed that he has been nerfed to support.

It is important to emphasize that the information provided earlier was sourced from a leak without sufficient context, and as such, readers should approach it with caution. Moreover, there might have been revisions made to the characters' abilities and features since the original leak.

Nevertheless, players are optimistic that Baizhu might become one of the game's most sought-after units in the meta.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Renowned Sumeru Architect



A renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry.



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Kaveh Kaveh ‧ Empyrean ReflectionRenowned Sumeru ArchitectA renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry. Kaveh ‧ Empyrean ReflectionRenowned Sumeru ArchitectA renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry.#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Kaveh https://t.co/O3pqumacZt

Kaveh is another character that players have been eagerly awaiting. He made his debut in Genshin Impact as Alhaitham's roommate, and players were immediately drawn to him during the previous Sumeru quest.

It has been speculated that Kaveh will be a Dendro support character, much like Kujou Sara is with Electro and Faruzan is with Anemo. Kaveh will also wield a Claymore as his weapon but might be classified as a 4-star Dendro character.

He is closely associated with Alhaitham, and leaks suggest that he may be an excellent supporting character for him. Nonetheless, as a 4-star unit, there may be some concerns about his usefulness before he is officially launched.

Considering that Kaveh is a 4-star character, it is probable that he will be grouped with other returning 5-star units. The identity of these characters is currently unclear. Those who wish to test these characters before their release will need to obtain access to the Genshin Impact 3.6 beta version.

Poll : 0 votes