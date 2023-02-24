Baizhu release date and Kaveh banner details: Genshin Impact 3.6 announcement and leaks

With the v3.5 almost at grasp, players are already excited for Genshin Impact 3.6 due to the recent reveal of Baizhu and Kaveh. Both these characters were leaked a long time ago, giving everyone an estimated time of their arrival, and an idea of their kits and talents.

Genshin Impact's official social media accounts across all platforms have recently revealed the official looks of both characters, as they are scheduled for release in 3.6. The first phase of the update and release date is expected to be on April 12, following the usual 21-day phase duration system.

Hence, players can expect the second phase of the update to appear on May 3, alongside possible reruns and new characters.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks, as the final release is subject to change. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Additional details on Baizhu and Kaveh for Genshin Impact 3.6

As mentioned earlier, Kaveh and Baizhu have been officially announced as the next characters in the 3.6 update. While both have featured within several in-game quests and cutscenes on various occasions, v3.6 will be the first time players will have access to their playable models.

A renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry.



Baizhu has been revealed as a Dendro 5-star unit, who will most likely wield a Catalyst as his weapon. Kaveh, on the other hand, will also wield Dendro's vision, alongside Claymore as a weapon.

Since the official dates for the character releases haven't been revealed yet, players can expect Baizhu to appear in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.6 update, with Kaveh in the second half.

However, the above information is based on a leak that hasn't been provided with much context. Hence, readers should take everything regarding the banner phases with a grain of salt. Additionally, there have been changes to both the character's kits from the initial leaks.

Kaveh is now considered a Dendro support, similar to what Kujou Sara is with Electro, and Faruzan is with Anemo. One of the most recent Genshin Impact leaks refers to Kaveh with the following statement:

Kaveh brings extremely significant benefits to dendro dmg and EM (mostly dendro dmg). For Al Haitham, Kaveh practically plays the role of Faruzan in Xiao teams. But his own capacity of dendro dmg is limited.

Baizhu's kit still consists of a shield and support role, with possible nerfs on the way within the existing beta.

I'm expecting a similar mechanic from dragonspine here

While on the topic of v3.6, players will most likely get access to a new location within Liyue, called Chenyu Vale. More detailed information on both Baizhu and Kaveh alongside their banner dates can be expected to be revealed with time.

