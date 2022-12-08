Genshin Impact Faruzan builds: Best artifacts, weapons, important constellations, and teams

Genshin Impact's latest 3.3 update brings a new Anemo character to the roster. Faruzan is a new 4-star character that debuts in the latest character event wish banners.

A look at her kit will reveal that Faruzan primarily functions as an Anemo buffer. With her abilities, she can apply Anemo DMG Bonus to nearby teammates and shred Anemo resistance of affected enemies. Players who manage to summon her from the 3.3 banners will want to know her best builds. This article will outline the best artifacts and weapons for Faruzan in Genshin Impact.

Best Artifacts and Weapons for Faruzan build in Genshin Impact 3.3 update

Faruzan is a new 4-star character added to the Genshin Impact roster. The new Sumeru-based character has Anemo vision and can use Bow weapons. At Constellation 0, her elemental skill is the only source of crowd control, but there is a drastic change after she unlocks her Constellation 6. A C6 Faruzan applies Anemo buffs and debuffs with her elemental burst and allows the active character to crowd control a large group of enemies.

As an Anemo buffer, players will want to use her as an Anemo support and battery. For this support build, it is recommended to look for the following stats on your artifacts:

Sand: Energy Recharge (ER%)

Energy Recharge (ER%) Goblet: Anemo DMG Bonus

Anemo DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate/DMG

Crit Rate/DMG Sub-stats: ER%, EM, C-Rate, and C-Damage

Farm either of these artifact sets for Faruzan (Image via HoYoverse)

Two particular artifact sets in Genshin Impact will add value to her support playstyle. Here are the artifact sets in question:

Noblesse Oblige

Emblem of Severed Fate

One can never go wrong by equipping a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige on a supporting character such as Faruzan. Players will have to spam her elemental burst to have uptime on her Anemo buffs and debuffs. There is an 8-second downtime at CO before players can cast their burst again; at C2, there is only a 2-second downtime. Pair these elemental burst spams with Noblesse, and now Faruzan can also increase the party member's attack by 20%.

If the team composition already has a character with Noblesse Oblige equipped, players can use the 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fates (ESOF) on Faruzan. The way her kit functions, players will need to stack a lot of Energy Recharge (ER%) on her. The ESOF set will help players achieve the required amount of Energy Recharge (ER%).

Best bows to use on Faruzan support build in Genshin Impact 3.3

Use either of these weapons for Faruzan's support build (Image via HoYoverse)

As previously mentioned, it is recommended to stack a high enough Energy Recharge on Faruzan to ensure players can spam her elemental burst for the buffs and debuffs. Hence, here are all the ER% bows in Genshin Impact that Faruzan can opt for in her build:

Elegy for the End

Favonius Warbow

Sacrifical Bow

Fading Twilight

End of the Line

Elegy for the End is the only 5-star bow Faruzan can take advantage of since it is the only bow with ER% secondary stats. Fortunately, there are tons of F2P alternatives for her support build. Newer players can acquire a free copy of Favonius Warbow and End of the Line in Genshin Impact. Although Fading Twilight is an excellent F2P alternative, it is an event-exclusive weapon that can no longer be obtained.

