Genshin Impact Faruzan release date, materials, constellations, and more

Genshin Impact is a week away from releasing its latest version 3.3 update. The new update will introduce Faruzan, a new 4-star character. She will be the first dedicated Anemo buffer on the roster. Faruzan is a Sumeru-based character with mastery over bow weapons. Her abilities allow her to group enemies and provide different buffs and debuffs.

HoYoverse officials have confirmed that Faruzan will be one of the 4-star featured in the Phase I banners of the patch 3.3 update. The Phase I banners drop together with the update release. Hence, players will find Faruzan on the event wish banner from December 07, 2022.

Faruzan release date, resources, constellations, and more in Genshin Impact 3.3

The tweet above was shared by Genshin Impact officials confirming the debut of Faruzan in the upcoming patch 3.3 update. The most recent livestream also revealed that Faruzan would be one of the 4-stars on the Phase I banners featuring Wanderer and Arataki Itto.

Veteran players must know that Phase I banners are released with the latest version update. Hence, players can expect Faruzan on the event wish banners on December 07, 2022, when the patch 3.3 update is launched. Those who wish to farm her ascension materials still have a week to prepare. Here are the ascension materials players need to farm for her:

Vayuda Turquoise Silver x 1

Vayuda Turquoise Fragments x 9

Vayuda Turquoise Chunks x 9

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones x 6

Light Guiding Tetrahedron x 46

Henna Berry x 168

Faded Red Satin x 18

Trimmed Red Silk x 30

Rich Red Brocade x 36

Mora x 420,00

Farm multiple ascension material from this Sumeru boss (Image via HoYoverse)

Two of the ascension materials can be easily farmed by defeating the newly introduced Sumeru boss called Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network. This boss drops Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone and Light Guiding Tetrahedron. It can be found in the Hypostyle Desert of the Sumeru region, and players don't need to complete any quests to unlock this boss.

Genshin Impact players must defeat Eremites to farm their everyday enemy drops. Eremites drop Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade when defeated. Eremites are abundant in Sumeru, and players can refer to the interactive map below to find their spawn locations.

These drops are also needed to increase Faruzan's talent levels in Genshin Impact. Hence, players have to farm the following to max out one talent from Faruzan:

Faded Red Satin x 18

Trimmed Red Silk x 30

Rich Red Brocade x 36

Players will also need to farm Admonition talent books. These talent books can be farmed from Sumeru's talent domain called the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Lastly, Genshin Impact players need Henna for Faruzan's ascension can be easily found in the Sumeru desert. Players will need 168 of these for max ascension, and they can refer to this interactive map to collect around 80 Henna Berry on a single day.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Faruzan's constellations

All six constellations of Faruzan in Genshin Impact are revealed in the tweet above. The third and fifth constellations are similar to all other characters in Genshin Impact, while the remaining four are unique to her. Her C1 allows her to deal more damage, and her C2 increases the duration of The Wind's Secret Ways by six seconds.

The fourth constellation makes Faruzan a better Anemo battery, and her C6 provides tons of Crit Damage bonus to her teammates when she casts her Elemental Burst.

