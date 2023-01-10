5 best Xiao team comps in Genshin Impact

The first phase of Genshin Impact 3.4 will bring in one new character and one rerun. As teased by HoYoverse themselves, one of the most fan-favorite characters of all time, Xiao, will be featured as a rate-up character in his banner alongside Al Haitham from January 18.

Typically, players who don't have the Polearm DPS unit would like to spend their primogems. The following article will list 5 teams that Xiao would be best in, including roles such as support, DPS, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best supports for Xiao to have optimal DPS in Genshin Impact

1) Xiao-Faruzan

Xiao and Faruzan (Image via Genshin Impact)

Faruzan's release has built up another foundation for Anemo DPS characters in Genshin Impact, as her talents and constellations rely heavily on buffing ally units. Faruzan's elemental burst can reduce enemies' Anemo resistance, and increase crit damage by 40% while paired with her sixth constellation.

Being an Anemo unit, Faruzan can also act as Xiao's battery, where casting her elemental skill and burst can stock up enough energy for him. When it comes to other characters, Jean or Sayu can both act as healers or batteries, while a shield character such as Zhongli, Thoma, or Layla can work as well.

2) Xiao-Yelan/Xinqiu

Xiao and Yelan (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xiao's DPS can be utilized with additional skills from Yelan's or Xinqiu's off-field bursts. However, among these two, Yelan is the preferred choice because of her passive talent called "Adapt with Ease." This specific skill allows an active character in the field to have 50% bonus damage while Yelan's burst is active.

While Xiao's plunging attacks in his burst can activate Yelan's Depth Clarion Depth, his damage will increase by 3.5% every second. For healers, you can use Diona as a shielder and freeze combatants, alongside Sucrose as elemental support and battery.

3) Xiao-Raiden Shogun

Xiao and Raiden Shogun (Image via Genshin Impact)

Raiden Shogun, being the best battery in the game, can deal damage to enemies and recharge Xiao's burst significantly quicker compared to other characters. While the DPS unit in question here might lose a bit of damage, it's recommended that you rotate between Raiden and Xiao by following Raiden's Transcendence Baleful Omen.

The primary healer for this team can be Kuki Shinobu, who can also act as an electro battery. Since Raiden will act as a primary battery for every character in the party, you can go for elemental support such as Sucrose or Kazuha as well. In this case, Bennett can act as a healer simultaneously, while increasing the team's overall damage.

4) Xiao-Albedo-Jean

Xiao, Albedo, and Jean (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xiao being paired with the likes of Jean and Albedo is one of the safest options for players in both low and high-tier content. While the team misses out on a bit of damage, it can more than make up for its incredible capability to control the crowd.

Jean acts as a healer, battery, and crowd control unit, and Albedo's elemental skills can deal damage and produce energy orbs. As the fourth unit, Zhongli is viable as a shielder, since Xiao can deal damage to himself while plunging.

Having Zhongli's and Albedo's elemental skills on the field at the same time can produce orbs and reduce combatants' elemental and physical resistance.

5) Xiao-Sucrose-2x Pyro

Xiao and Sucrose (Image via Genshin Impact)

You will be using Sucrose in this team to control adds (additional enemies) and have them all stacked within a small radius. Other buffs such as reducing elemental resistances and acting as a battery for Xiao come as a bonus. Having 2 pyro characters will increase your whole party's damage by 25%.

Bennett can act as a buffer and a healer, while a Xiangling with high elemental mastery can go well with Sucrose's burst.

Poll : 0 votes