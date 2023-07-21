Will Fontaine be released after Sumeru? Upcoming Genshin Impact nation release orders

Genshin Impact's 3.8 update is in its final stretch. This would officially mark the end of the Sumeru chapter of the storyline. At this point, players might be interested to know about the next region after Sumeru and what to expect there. It has been long hinted that the Traveler would eventually pass through the domains of all seven gods in his/her journey, and with the story all wrapped up in the fourth region of Sumeru, there are only three nations left.

As surmised from Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview that was released back in 2020, the upcoming region in Genshin Impact's 4.0 update will be Fontaine, the land of justice. Ruled by the Hydro Archon, Furina, this region will be the setting of the new chapter of Archon Quests.

Fontaine, Natlan, and more Genshin Impact nations to be released after Sumeru

Fontaine region after Sumeru

Fontaine is the next region after Sumeru in Genshin Impact and will be officially available in the game's upcoming 4.0 update. This region, rumored to be inspired by Paris and London, will begin the chapter IV of Archon Quests titled, Masquerade of the Guilty.

Along with the Archon Quests, Fontaine will come with its fair share of exploration activities like chests, puzzles, Hydroculus, and much more. It will also introduce Diving mechanics in the game, allowing players the explore the underwater areas of the map. It's befitting, considering the region is the dominion of the Hydro Archon.

The Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, is also hinted at being the main adversary for Fontaine. While not much about the storyline is released, it may follow the theme of justice since it is the guiding principle of Furina.

The Overture teaser for Fontaine also revealed the upcoming characters and the VAs for them, which are listed below.

Charlotte: Maya Aoki Tuttle / Azumi Waki

Clorinde: Crystal Lee / Yui Ishikawa

Egeria: Courtney Steele / Sayuri Yahagi

Freminet: Paul Castro Jr. / Shunichi Toki

Furina: Amber Lee Connors / Inori Minase

Lynette: Anairis Quiñones / Yu Shinohara

Lyney: Daman Mills / Hiro Shimono

Navia: Brenna Larsen / Ai Toyosaki

Neuvillette: Ray Chase / Hiroshi Kamiya

Sigewinne: Sarah Williams / Hina Kino

Wriothesley: Joe Zieja / Daisuke Ono

'The Knave' Arlecchino: Erin Yvette

While the release date of all characters is unknown, Lyney (Pyro), Lynette (Anemo), and Freminet (Cryo) will become available with Fontaine's release. More details about the characters will be revealed in the Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program livestream.

Natlan after Fontaine in Genshin Impact

As per Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview, Natlan is expected to be the next region after Fontaine. It will mark the beginning of chapter V of Archon Quests titled Incandescent Ode of Resurrection. While not much is revealed about the region as of yet, we have information about an upcoming character from the region named Iansan.

Iansan from Natlan, as seen in the preview. (Image via HoYoverse)

Natlan is ruled by the Pyro Archon Murata, who is known as the God of War and Lady of Fire. Supposedly, she is quite obnoxious, as stated by Venti in the Manga Prologue.

The Natlan region in Genshin Impact is expected to be released in 2024, as revealed by HoYoverse's producer Haoyu Cai during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2021.

Snezhnaya after Natlan in Genshin Impact

All Fatui Harbingers, as seen in the Interlude teaser. (Image via HoYoverse)

Snezhnaya is expected to be the last stop for the Traveler before Khaenri'ah. The Cryo Archon Tsaritsa's region, Snezhnaya, is expected to be a winter land that will be the setting for chapter VI of Archon Quests titled Everwinter Without Mercy.

Tsaritsa's eventual introduction in the game with this region will mark the appearance of all Archons and is also expected to shed light on the motivation of the mysterious organization, Fatui, and its Harbingers.

Snezhnaya is expected to release in 2025 as per the roadmap of the game revealed by HoYoverse.