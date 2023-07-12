Genshin Impact Fontaine underwater leaks describe diving mechanics and stamina consumption details

One of the most admirable things about Genshin Impact is the effort HoYoverse puts into designing each region of the game. The aesthetics and mechanics of the nations are strikingly different from each other, and Fontaine seems to be no exception. Considering Fontaine is ruled by the Hydro Archon, Focalors, many players expected that exploration in the region would be linked to water somehow.

When the leaks suggested that Fontaine would allow players to dive underwater and explore the region's submerged areas and underwater caves, fans were quite enthusiastic about this new addition.

Despite the excitement in the community, many have wondered how it will be implemented and how it would affect the existing stamina mechanics of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Underwater exploration and diving in Fontaine

As seen from the gameplay leaks, the underwater exploration in Genshin Impact looks fluid and visually stunning. It is expected that players will have to dive underwater to explore Fontaine. Users will come across chests, challenges, and even domains when underwater.

Is there any stamina limit for diving underwater in Fontaine?

As per leaks, there is expected to be a stamina limit when diving underwater in Fontaine. Unlike the traditional stamina bar seen in-game, the underwater stamina bar will be indicated with blue color. Depleting this stamina bar won't drown you but will slow you down. Players will be able to consume stamina to either dash or swim faster while underwater. The leaks also suggest that travelers will receive a gadget in Fontaine that will prevent them from running out of oxygen while diving.

Is it possible to dive using all characters?

All in-game characters are expected to be able to dive underwater, but some characters might prove to be more advantageous than others.

For example, the traveler and Fontaine-based characters can consume stamina to perform a dolphin-like dash for faster movements. Like Amber's passive, Freminet is also expected to reduce stamina consumption by 35% while diving.

What are Ocean Currents in Fontaine?

Similar to the wind currents in Mondstadt, Fontaine is rumored to introduce Ocean Currents to Genshin Impact. These underwater currents, denoted by floating circles underground, will boost the movement speed of characters for faster exploration and mobility.

Is diving limited to Fontaine?

As of this writing, it's expected that diving will be limited to the region of Fontaine only. There are no leaks indicating the addition of diving spots in the existing nations of Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru.

