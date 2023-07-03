Who is Freminet in Genshin Impact? Official 4.0 Fontaine character details

Genshin Impact officials dropped a new video, Overture Teaser: The Final Feast, that reveals many Fontaine characters that might debut soon. This has caused excitement among players as they get an official look at many characters they have heard about in the leaks. Shortly after the video dropped, the officials also released drip marketing for characters that will debut in the upcoming version 4.0 update.

The official drip marketing features Freminet revealing him as the younger brother of Lyney and Lynette. Unlike the magical duo, he specializes in diving, making him popular in Fontaine. Here is everything players need to know about him from Genshin Impact's latest drip marketing.

Freminet debut confirmed by Genshin Impact 4.0 official drip marketing

Freminet drowning in the official teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Freminet is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact, and his leaks have been circulating on the internet for a while now. The new official Fontaine teaser starts with him drowning as another character narrates voice lines that might foreshadow the upcoming events.

In the latest drip marketing posts, Genshin Impact officials reveal Freminet, which confirms his debut in the upcoming 4.0 update.

— Lyney winked as he… "Did you see that? As the dove emerged from the hat, the corner of Freminet's mouth turned up very slightly. Imagine how he'd react if we could find a way to make a whole flock of them fly out! After all, as his big brother, it's my duty to make him laugh."— Lyney winked as he… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… "Did you see that? As the dove emerged from the hat, the corner of Freminet's mouth turned up very slightly. Imagine how he'd react if we could find a way to make a whole flock of them fly out! After all, as his big brother, it's my duty to make him laugh."— Lyney winked as he… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Hqc3WeUmpN

Furthermore, the new official images and description confirm many new things about him. Players have concrete proof that Freminet will have a Cryo vision in Genshin Impact.

More about Freminet's job and family

Being the younger brother to the magical duo Lyney and Lynette, Freminet is no stranger to fame. But he chooses to stay out of the spotlight as too much attention makes him uncomfortable and gets in his way of working.

Renowned Diver of the Court of Fontaine



As the realm of Hydro, Fontaine's underwater vistas are positively breathtaking. But not everyone gets to enjoy this mysterious world beneath the waves. Even for those who have mastered the basics,… Freminet: Yearning for Unseen DepthsRenowned Diver of the Court of FontaineAs the realm of Hydro, Fontaine's underwater vistas are positively breathtaking. But not everyone gets to enjoy this mysterious world beneath the waves. Even for those who have mastered the basics,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Freminet: Yearning for Unseen DepthsRenowned Diver of the Court of FontaineAs the realm of Hydro, Fontaine's underwater vistas are positively breathtaking. But not everyone gets to enjoy this mysterious world beneath the waves. Even for those who have mastered the basics,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/gsOvpvHaNg

Genshin Impact's latest drip marketing reveals his excellent reputation as a diver. The underwater landscapes of Fontaine are mesmerizing, but not everyone can witness the beauty under the waves. Even for skilled professionals, diving in Fontaine can be dangerous. However, Freminet stands out amongst the herd due to his professionalism, extreme focus, and vast knowledge of sea life.

He is an example of a classic lone wolf who stays away from people and can appear cold to others. But in reality, he prefers solitude and has an immense passion for his work.

Other speculations or leaks about Freminet

Credible leaker, HoyoverseJapan has disclosed the rarity of new Fontaine characters that were recently introduced. Freminet and Lynette are 4-stars based on the leaks, while Lyney is a 5-star unit.

While he is confirmed to debut in version 4.0 banners, players also wonder about his banner order. Previous rumors claim that Lyney and Lynette will appear in the same banner. As a new upcoming 5-star, Lyney will most likely debut in Phase I banners, implying that Freminet will debut in Phase II banners as a new 4-star Cryo unit.

