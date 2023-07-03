Genshin Impact drip marketing reveals Lyney and Lynette: Release date and voice actors

With the arrival of the final update in Genshin Impact's Sumeru chapter, HoYoverse is already hyping the community with teasers of Fontaine and new characters. The reveal of multiple upcoming characters via the new teaser, Overture: The Final Feast, has greatly impacted the player base. Additionally, the official reveal of the first two new characters has also added to the fire.

Lyney and Lynette always were two of the common names in any discussion about Fontaine. Both of them were officially revealed by HoYoverse three years ago, in the Teyvat chapter trailer. However, with the recent teaser, everyone got a fair idea of their voice, official attire, and their influence in Fontaine.

Lyney and Lynette's official confirmation before Genshin Impact's Fontaine release

Lyney and Lynette have always been teased as "magicians", which has been the case with the latest reveal. The official teaser starts with Fontaine's characters quoting the essence of magic, alongside the impact it can have on the people. While this might foreshadow a lot of things in the upcoming story arc, both Lyney and Lynette have been shown to be doing tricks for their audience.

Lyney and Lynette, as shown in the Overture: The Final Feast trailer (Image via Genshin Impact)

Based on the voice revealed from the teaser, the following are the voice actors that players can expect for Lyney and Lynette in English and Japanese voice-overs:

Lyney: Hiro Shimono (JP), and Daman Mills (EN).

Lynette: Yu Shinohara (JP), and Anairis Quinones (EN).

Typically, the reveal of both these characters with the current version of the game cements the fact that they will be released with the first patch of Fontaine (4.0). One of the recent leaks did inform the community regarding the release of the two aforementioned characters, alongside possible reruns of Yelan and Tartaglia.

The following posts contain the official announcements from HoYoverse.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Celebrated Magician of the Court of Fontaine



With the possible exception of the trials held at the Opera Epiclese, Lyney and Lynette's magic show is without a doubt the best live performance in the Court of Fontaine.



#GenshinImpact #Lyney Lyney: Spectacle of PhantasmagoriaCelebrated Magician of the Court of FontaineWith the possible exception of the trials held at the Opera Epiclese, Lyney and Lynette's magic show is without a doubt the best live performance in the Court of Fontaine. Lyney: Spectacle of PhantasmagoriaCelebrated Magician of the Court of FontaineWith the possible exception of the trials held at the Opera Epiclese, Lyney and Lynette's magic show is without a doubt the best live performance in the Court of Fontaine.#GenshinImpact #Lyney https://t.co/3VPrLLZTpe

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

— Words muttered by Freminet to a vacuum cleaner, overheard by Lyney as he left his room in the dead of night.



◆ Lynette

Elegance in the Shadows

◆ "Multi-Function Magic Assistant"

◆… "That's already the fifth time this month... Haven't you learned not to mess with Lynette?"— Words muttered by Freminet to a vacuum cleaner, overheard by Lyney as he left his room in the dead of night.◆ LynetteElegance in the Shadows◆ "Multi-Function Magic Assistant"◆… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… "That's already the fifth time this month... Haven't you learned not to mess with Lynette?"— Words muttered by Freminet to a vacuum cleaner, overheard by Lyney as he left his room in the dead of night.◆ LynetteElegance in the Shadows◆ "Multi-Function Magic Assistant"◆… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GFBXzExi4d

Based on their official description provided by the company, Lyney seems to be a master in his craft, one of the celebrated magicians in the court of Fontaine, and self-proclaimed "greatest magician in Teyvat." Lynette, on the other hand, has been revealed to be her brother's assistant in the field.

Lyney and Lynette's rarity will be 5 and 4 stars respectively. Lyney is expected to be a Pyro Bow male character, while Lynette will be an Anemo Sword female unit. Players need to wait a little longer before their official kit details get revealed either via official means or by data mines.

Genshin Impact 4.0 is expected to release on August 16, 2023, alongside an unannounced flagship event tied to the new region. Readers are also recommended to keep an eye out on Genshin Impact's official social networking accounts for more official announcements regarding 4.0 live streams, new characters, events, and more.

Poll : 0 votes