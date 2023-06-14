Genshin Impact 4.0 release date and countdown for all servers

Current speculation points to Genshin Impact 4.0's release date being August 16, 2023. This is due to most patches being 42 days long. The only version updates before Fontaine's debut are 3.7 and 3.8. Travelers already know that 3.7 started on May 24, 2023. Adding 42 days to that would give players 3.8's estimated release date: July 5, 2023.

Just add another 42 days to July 5, 2023, to get Genshin Impact 4.0's expected release date. Note that August 16, 2023, hasn't been confirmed by HoYoverse as Fontaine's debut date, and such information is subject to change. Still, a countdown for that release window will be provided below.

The countdown for Genshin Impact 4.0's expected release date

Travelers should already know why August 16, 2023, is the expected release date for Genshin Impact 4.0, which is also the day referenced in the above countdown. That same embed also counts down to 11:00 am (UTC+8) on that day since all past Version Updates have been released around 11:00 am (UTC+8).

Unless something changes the expected release time, the predicted time of maintenance starting at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and ending at 11:00 am (UTC+8) should be accurate. The above countdown also applies to all servers since Version Updates are released worldwide simultaneously.

Fontaine preview

Fontaine has already been officially revealed by HoYoverse. A preview of the new region can be seen in the above video, which came from the 3.7 Special Program. Not too much was unveiled here, except that the Traveler will be able to go underwater.

Some of Fontaine's environment is also visible here, but it's unknown which location within this region was showcased here. The only other content left to cover in relation to this Version Update is some leaks. Some spoilers may be included below if the leaks are indeed accurate.

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks

There is an old leak by Uncle YC stating that Lyney will be a brand-new 5-star in Genshin Impact 4.0, while Yelan and Tartaglia will have reruns in the same update. Other leaks have said that Lyney is a 5-star Pyro Bow user, but it's worth mentioning that no credible gameplay videos have been leaked thus far.

Lynette has been leaked to be a 4-star Anemo Sword user who will also be summonable sometime in this Version Update. Unfortunately, there is no authentic information on the exact banner order or who will be the featured 4-star characters for each banner phase.

It is unknown who the fourth 5-star character would be for this patch.

Although the above AI-generated artwork is now outdated in light of a newly released photo of Freminet's face, everything else about this leak is still up-to-date. Freminet is a 4-star Cryo Claymore user slated to be released sometime in Genshin Impact 4.0.

It is unknown if he will be in the same banner phase as Lynette or if they will occupy different halves of the same update. Several other Fontaine characters have also been leaked, yet their release versions are currently unknown at present.

Like the aforementioned countdowns, all banner leaks associated with Genshin Impact 4.0 is subject to change. Still, some recent banner leaks have been right on the money, so there's a reasonable chance that Uncle YC's leak could be accurate, too.

