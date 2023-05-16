Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: New Fontaine characters and rerun banners

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks imply that several new characters will debut in the first Fontaine patch. Additionally, several rerun banners of popular characters will be present. This article will cover all the latest rumors, which for the time being, should be considered mere speculation. However, some of these leaks come from credible sources, making the information they have provided worth going through.

Genshin Impact 4.0 is when Fontaine will finally debut as a new explorable region. The new leaked Fontaine characters spoken about below will be playable. Others from this region could also show up as NPCs.

Tartaglia, Yelan, and a few new Genshin Impact characters may get banners in 4.0 Fontaine update

The leak that has gotten many Genshin Impact players talking about lately is by reliable leaker Uncle YC, who tweeted a vague riddle. Players are assuming the following characters could make it back to the game:

Lyney

Yelan

Tartaglia

The thread symbolizing Yelan is quite obvious since her Elemental Skill involves one. However, Lyney and Tartaglia are put here since the former's name is similar to a forest in Chinese, and the latter is often called a duck in the Chinese community, as shared by a Redditor.

Lyney is a brand-new 5-star Pyro Bow user previously leaked to be a part of this update. Unconfirmed reports about him relying on Charged Attacks have been leaked, yet no gameplay footage or data-mined details exist.

Yelan and Tartaglia are old fan favorites supposedly having a rerun in this patch. The former was last featured in Version 3.4, while Childe was available in Version 3.2. It's currently unknown who the fourth 5-star would be, assuming there even is one. Note that recent updates always had four 5-star characters.

Interestingly, all these 5-stars are Bow users (assuming the above leak is true).

New Fontaine characters in Genshin Impact 4.0

Uncle YC has also stated that Lyney and Lynette will be featured in this patch. The former was briefly touched upon in the previous section of this article, whereas Lynette was rumored to be a 4-star Anemo Sword user. It is worth mentioning that no specific banner order has been revealed thus far.

All featured 4-stars for each phase are also unknown. There is only one other 4-star known to have been leaked thus far. Details have been revealed below by another popular Twitter user named Mero:

Mero @merlin_impact Name: Freminet

Weapon: Claymore

Element: Cryo

Rarity: 4*

Release Version: 4.0

Affiliation: Fontaine



Art is AI generated from visual description. Name: FreminetWeapon: ClaymoreElement: CryoRarity: 4*Release Version: 4.0Affiliation: FontaineArt is AI generated from visual description. https://t.co/K5sHkHddQg

Based on Mero's other leaks, Freminet is a 4-star Cryo Claymore user who is apparently a diver and can sometimes be unemotional. Note that the above artwork is AI-generated and rated 5/10 by SYP concerning accuracy. Thus, readers should not assume the final design will resemble the above image upon reveal.

Genshin Impact 4.0 is expected to launch on August 16, 2023. Travelers should get more concrete information on the upcoming characters shortly before that. Leaked gameplay should arrive once the beta test for that patch begins, although there is no guaranteed date for when that will happen.

Until then, Travelers should stay tuned for unexpected leaks that could reveal more details about the upcoming new characters and rerun banners.

Poll : Which of the following 5-star characters do you like more? Yelan Tartaglia 0 votes