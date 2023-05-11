When are the next new 4-star and 5-star characters coming to Genshin Impact?

Based on current Genshin Impact leaks, the game's next new 4-star and 5-star characters are due to be released in 3.7 and 4.0, respectively. Kirara is a new 4-star character reportedly set to debut in the first phase of version 3.7. All that's known about version 4.0's new 5-star characters is that there will be two of them. No specific phase has been listed to determine a date.
Everything is subject to change, but it's still worth looking at the latest Genshin Impact leaks to see what they reveal.
When is the next new 4-star reportedly coming to Genshin Impact?
Uncle YC leaked that the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.7 will feature the following characters:
- Yae Miko
- Yoimiya
- Chongyun
- Kirara
- Yun Jin
The only new character of the bunch is Kirara. Assuming this leak is true, her release date should be around May 24, 2023, since that's when the next version update is due to launch. That would be 42 days after April 12, 2023, which is when version 3.6 began.
Nobody in the second phase is new. Ergo, there isn't anybody else to discuss here apart from Kirara.
Kirara is a 4-star Dendro Sword user who already has everything leaked about her. For example, players can pre-farm everything to max her out on May 24, 2023, the date she presumably debuts. All of her required materials are as follows:
- 1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver
- 9x Nagadus Emerald Fragment
- 9x Nagadus Emerald Chunk
- 6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone
- 169x Amakumo Fruit
- 46x Quelled Creeper
- 36x Spectral Husk
- 96x Spectral Heart
- 129x Spectral Nucleus
- 18x Everamber
- 9x Guide to Transience
- 63x Guide to Transience
- 114x Guide to Transience
Genshin Impact players also need to get plenty of Mora to level her up and for various Ascensions.
There are apparently no new 5-stars in Genshin Impact 3.8
Not much has been leaked about version 3.8, apart from rumors of Klee, Kokomi, and Eula all having reruns.
There were some old leaks about a new 4-star Inazuman girl in this update. However, there are currently no reliable leaks about her to discuss.
Version 4.0 will reportedly have two new 5-stars
An old leak from April 5, 2023, has held up well thus far. Ganyu did run alongside Amos' Bow in version 3.6. Likewise, several leaks have already claimed that Kirara will arrive in the 3.7 update. Other leaks have stated that there are no new 5-star characters due for version 3.8, with the Eula rerun being the most commonly mentioned banner allegedly confirmed thus far.
All that's known about new 5-star characters in Genshin Impact is that two of them will debut in version 4.0. It's too early to tell who they will be, but it's worth noting that Fontaine will also debut in this update. This patch should debut around August 16, 2023. If any of these characters are in the first phase, then August 16, 2023, would be when the next 5-star will debut.
Otherwise, September 6, 2023, is the approximate date for when the second phase of Genshin Impact 4.0 would start. Keep in mind that these dates are approximations since miHoYo is yet to reveal official information.