When are the next new 4-star and 5-star characters coming to Genshin Impact?

Based on current Genshin Impact leaks, the game's next new 4-star and 5-star characters are due to be released in 3.7 and 4.0, respectively. Kirara is a new 4-star character reportedly set to debut in the first phase of version 3.7. All that's known about version 4.0's new 5-star characters is that there will be two of them. No specific phase has been listed to determine a date.

Everything is subject to change, but it's still worth looking at the latest Genshin Impact leaks to see what they reveal.

When is the next new 4-star reportedly coming to Genshin Impact?

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 更に星4もUncle YCから確認されました



3.7 ガチャ：

前半：八重 宵宮 重雲 綺良々 雲菫

後半：万葉 アルハイゼン ヨォーヨ 香菱 平蔵 更に星4もUncle YCから確認されました3.7 ガチャ：前半：八重 宵宮 重雲 綺良々 雲菫後半：万葉 アルハイゼン ヨォーヨ 香菱 平蔵 https://t.co/5rVWcKzeJT

Uncle YC leaked that the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.7 will feature the following characters:

Yae Miko

Yoimiya

Chongyun

Kirara

Yun Jin

The only new character of the bunch is Kirara. Assuming this leak is true, her release date should be around May 24, 2023, since that's when the next version update is due to launch. That would be 42 days after April 12, 2023, which is when version 3.6 began.

Nobody in the second phase is new. Ergo, there isn't anybody else to discuss here apart from Kirara.

Kirara is a 4-star Dendro Sword user who already has everything leaked about her. For example, players can pre-farm everything to max her out on May 24, 2023, the date she presumably debuts. All of her required materials are as follows:

1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver

9x Nagadus Emerald Fragment

9x Nagadus Emerald Chunk

6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

169x Amakumo Fruit

46x Quelled Creeper

36x Spectral Husk

96x Spectral Heart

129x Spectral Nucleus

18x Everamber

9x Guide to Transience

63x Meditation

114x Philosophies of Transience

Genshin Impact players also need to get plenty of Mora to level her up and for various Ascensions.

There are apparently no new 5-stars in Genshin Impact 3.8

Not much has been leaked about version 3.8, apart from rumors of Klee, Kokomi, and Eula all having reruns.

There were some old leaks about a new 4-star Inazuman girl in this update. However, there are currently no reliable leaks about her to discuss.

Version 4.0 will reportedly have two new 5-stars

リリィ @HoyoverseJapan



3.6:

Ganyu weapon Banner : amos



3.7:

Kirara dendro 4 char



3.8:

No new Character (Eula Rerun)



4.0:

Two New Character



#genshinleaks Edited3.6:Ganyu weapon Banner : amos3.7:Kirara dendro 4char3.8:No new Character (Eula Rerun)4.0:Two New Character Edited 3.6: Ganyu weapon Banner : amos 3.7: Kirara dendro 4⭐ char3.8:No new Character (Eula Rerun)4.0: Two New Character #genshinleaks

An old leak from April 5, 2023, has held up well thus far. Ganyu did run alongside Amos' Bow in version 3.6. Likewise, several leaks have already claimed that Kirara will arrive in the 3.7 update. Other leaks have stated that there are no new 5-star characters due for version 3.8, with the Eula rerun being the most commonly mentioned banner allegedly confirmed thus far.

All that's known about new 5-star characters in Genshin Impact is that two of them will debut in version 4.0. It's too early to tell who they will be, but it's worth noting that Fontaine will also debut in this update. This patch should debut around August 16, 2023. If any of these characters are in the first phase, then August 16, 2023, would be when the next 5-star will debut.

Otherwise, September 6, 2023, is the approximate date for when the second phase of Genshin Impact 4.0 would start. Keep in mind that these dates are approximations since miHoYo is yet to reveal official information.

