Four upcoming Genshin Impact banners after Baizhu: Version 3.7 rerun schedule

Uncle YC has supposedly confirmed the Genshin Impact 3.7 banners. That means Travelers should know who will be released after Baizhu's run in version 3.6. Keep in mind that leakers sometimes get things wrong. It's possible that some aspects of the following leaks could be inaccurate. Several leakers have vouched for the following information regarding the 5-star characters like Team China and keikakutori9.

The actual leaks will be posted in the next section of this article. Do note that Genshin Impact 3.7 is expected to launch around May 24, 2023. Its livestream should happen before then, around May 12, 13, or 14, 2023, which will then reveal if the 5-star rumors are accurate or not.

Genshin Impact 3.7 banner leaks reveal who will be available to summon after Baizhu

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 更に星4もUncle YCから確認されました



3.7 ガチャ：

前半：八重 宵宮 重雲 綺良々 雲菫

後半：万葉 アルハイゼン ヨォーヨ 香菱 平蔵

An auto-translation of the above tweet reveals

"4 stars have also been confirmed by Uncle YC. 3.7 Gacha: First half: Yae, Yoimiya, Chongyun, Kirara, Yun Jin Second half: Kazuha, Alhaitham, Yaoyao, Xiangling, Heizou."

If these leaks are true, then the above tweet shows what Travelers could expect to get after Baizhu's banner is over. The phases would be:

1st Phase: Yae Miko & Yoimiya w/ Chongyun, Kirara, and Yunjun

Yae Miko & Yoimiya w/ Chongyun, Kirara, and Yunjun 2nd Phase: Kazuha & Alhaitham w/ Yaoyao, Xiangling, and Heizou

The first phase should be released around May 24, 2023, while the second half should come out around June 14, 2023. Remember that HoYoverse has yet to reveal when Genshin Impact 3.7 will be released or how long the upcoming banners will be.

These 5-star and 4-star leaks have existed for several weeks prior to this article's publication. It is worth mentioning that specific 4-star characters aren't always revealed this early. HoYoverse doesn't always display them in their Special Programs, either.

That usually leads to Travelers finding out the full banners a few days before release. So keep in mind that the leaked 5-star characters shown below may be correct, but the 4-star information could be more shaky.

Everything listed above is subject to change.

More banner information

The above leaks are consistent with the old rumors stating that there will be no new 5-stars in Genshin Impact 3.7. The only brand-new character is Kirara, who has some gameplay that players can see in the above tweet. She's a 4-star Dendro Sword user with a unique Elemental Skill that can:

Deal Dendro DMG

Give the user a shield

Put Kirara in a box that can move fairly fast on the ground and while climbing

The full effects depend on whether the player presses or holds Kirara's Elemental Skill. Her Elemental Burst is much simpler as it just involves dealing Dendro DMG. Anybody interested in pulling her can supposedly get this character in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.7 when Yae Miko and Yoimiya's reruns would go live.

Kirara will still be available to pull on future banners, but it will be a while until she gets a boosted rate again. Travelers should determine how accurate most of these leaks were in the upcoming weeks. There is currently no other noteworthy news to share about these banners, meaning there are no Epitome Invocation leaks to discuss at the moment.

