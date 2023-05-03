Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks: Upcoming 5-star banners after Baizhu and Ganyu rerun

Baizhu and Ganyu have just had their banners in Version 3.6, but there are already leaks for Genshin Impact 3.7. While it's impossible to verify how authentic these 5-star Event Wish rumors are, it is worth noting that some credible leakers have reported the following news. Hence, some readers might wish to check out the latest information.

It's worth mentioning that there are no new 5-star characters for this update. Kirara is brand-new, but she's a 4-star. Otherwise, all 5-stars present below are old characters having reruns. Let's check out the most recent iteration of the upcoming banners.

Genshin Impact 3.7 banner leaks: Roadmap for reruns after Baizhu and Ganyu

The expected banner phases for Genshin Impact 3.7 at the moment are:

1st Phase: Yoimiya + Yae Miko

Yoimiya + Yae Miko 2nd Phase: Alhaitham + Kazuha

Kirara is known to be in the same Event Wishes as Yoimiya and Yae Miko. Some more specific leaks cover other potential 4-star characters, yet they're from a different leaker altogether. Before getting into that rumor, it's worth looking at what a different leaker says about the above information.

Here is a Google-assisted translation of the above post:

"strangeness. Why are there still weird people posting some weird card pool revelations. Leaving aside the order, I don't think there should be other answers for the 3.7 replica characters."

Leaker keikakutori9 essentially states that the 5-star characters featured in the leak, as mentioned above, are likely accurate as there aren't any other suitable candidates to appear in Genshin Impact 3.7 in their place.

This leaker does state that the order may be wrong, meaning the first-phase characters could theoretically appear in the second order and vice versa. However, keikakutori9 never states that the order is incorrect, meaning it could be correct for all gamers to know.

Potential 4-star characters to be featured

Some rumors are floating online that the featured 4-star characters are as follows:

1st phase: Chonyun, Kirara, and Yun Jin

Chonyun, Kirara, and Yun Jin 2nd phase: Yaoyao, Heizou, and Xiangling

The first phase will feature Kirara's grand debut, so characters interested in this new Dendro character may be interested in this information. Her inclusion in the first half of Genshin Impact 3.7 is also reflected in the previous 5-star leak that only included her and not the other 4-stars shown here.

Other banner leaks beyond Genshin Impact 3.7

There are a few other rumors that might interest Travelers. First, Eula is rumored to have a rerun in Version 3.8. Nothing else is known about this upcoming Version Update, meaning players must wait longer for more information on other reruns. It is currently unknown if the old rumor of no new 5-stars will be valid for that patch.

The above leak shows some potential Fontaine banners based on a summary of Chinese leaker keikakutori9's Tweets. Everything featured here and the Genshin Impact 3.7 and 3.8 banner rumors are subject to change. Until more information is confirmed, Travelers should enjoy Baizhu and Ganyu's reruns while they're around in Version 3.6.

More information about the upcoming Event Wishes will be released soon.

