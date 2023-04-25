Genshin Impact Fontaine roadmap and character leaks: Focalors, Lyney, and Lynette ability details

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks are spreading around the internet, with many of them focusing on Focalors, Lyney, and Lynette. There is no guarantee that these rumors are 100% accurate. Some of them come from credible leakers, yet everything is always subject to change. Thus, Travelers should be skeptical of the following information provided below.

This article will specifically focus on the leaked gameplay abilities of Focalors (also known as the Hydro Archon), Lyney, and Lynette. No videos have surfaced online for these three characters, so readers must make do with text leaks.

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Focalors, Lyney, and Lynette ability details

Let's start with the Focalors leaks. The above tweet shows some information from Uncle HA on Baidu, with the important part stating:

"Hydro Archon Q, generates a field, Inside the field, it continues to reduce allies' HP and increase damage."

No specific numbers about how much HP will get reduced over what period of time. Likewise, it's unknown how much of a damage buff Focalors' allies will get, assuming this Genshin Impact leak is accurate.

There are also rumors that her abilities are tied to gravity. Unfortunately, such details are too vague to discuss at present. As with all other leaks in this article, there are no videos or confirmed datamines to analyze here.

Lyney and Lynette gameplay leaks

Lyney and Lynette are rumored to be in Genshin Impact 4.0. Here's everything known about Lyney thus far:

Rarity: 5-stars

5-stars Vision: Pyro

Pyro Weapon: Bow

Bow Role: Charged Attack DPS

Likewise, here's everything known about Lynette at the moment:

Rarity: 4-stars

4-stars Vision: Anemo

Anemo Weapon: Sword

Sword Role: Off-field supporter

The elements and rarities for these Fontaine characters match the old Genshin Impact leaks spread by Mero back on March 13, 2023.

The above leak gained some traction in the Genshin Impact community, but it's worth noting that leaker Keikakutori has said this information should be wrong. Some parts of this rumor match up with other leaks, such as Lyney being a 5-star Pyro Bow user who relies on Charged Attacks.

However, the specific details featured in this leak could be why Keikakutori states that it's wrong. Sadly for Travelers, there are no credible leaks detailing everything these two Fontaine characters can do besides very vague roles. Players will have to wait for more information to be revealed, and there is no timetable for when that might happen.

Fontaine roadmap

Miliya White @MiliyaWhite

4.1, two new 5 stars.

4.2 may be the hydro arch on

Rough translation: 4.0, one of the five stars might be lyeny.
4.1, two new 5 stars.
4.2 may be the hydro arch on
4.3 the user is not sure but they think there could be another new character

Here is a brief roadmap from one of Keikakutori's leaks regarding Fontaine:

Version 4.0: New 5-star (could be Lyney) and two new 4-stars

New 5-star (could be Lyney) and two new 4-stars Version 4.1: Two new 5-stars

Two new 5-stars Version 4.2. Focalors is speculated to be playable

Focalors is speculated to be playable Version 4.3: A Fatui Harbinger is rumored to become playable

This roadmap only goes up to Version 4.3. That's a long time away, which means all these details are definitely subject to change. Travelers already know that Version 3.8 will be the final Sumeru patch, which means Fontaine will debut in Version 4.0.

By the time this article was written, it was only Version 3.6. There is still plenty of time for any of the mentioned content shown above to change in some capacity.

