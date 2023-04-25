Create

Genshin Impact Fontaine roadmap and character leaks: Focalors, Lyney, and Lynette ability details

By Alan Sahbegovic
Modified Apr 25, 2023 22:54 GMT
Lynette has a few details leaked about her thus far
Lynette has a few details leaked about her thus far (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks are spreading around the internet, with many of them focusing on Focalors, Lyney, and Lynette. There is no guarantee that these rumors are 100% accurate. Some of them come from credible leakers, yet everything is always subject to change. Thus, Travelers should be skeptical of the following information provided below.

This article will specifically focus on the leaked gameplay abilities of Focalors (also known as the Hydro Archon), Lyney, and Lynette. No videos have surfaced online for these three characters, so readers must make do with text leaks.

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Focalors, Lyney, and Lynette ability details

引用元と同じ情報源から今後Uncle HAと呼びます水神の爆発はフィールドを生成で、フィールド内は味方の体力を削り続けてダメージを増やす※DMCAを避けるために後程画像は削除します、時期尚早であるため性能変更可tieba.baidu.com/p/8378950747@ twitter.com/HutaoLover77/s… https://t.co/haGpntCB1Y

Let's start with the Focalors leaks. The above tweet shows some information from Uncle HA on Baidu, with the important part stating:

"Hydro Archon Q, generates a field, Inside the field, it continues to reduce allies' HP and increase damage."

No specific numbers about how much HP will get reduced over what period of time. Likewise, it's unknown how much of a damage buff Focalors' allies will get, assuming this Genshin Impact leak is accurate.

There are also rumors that her abilities are tied to gravity. Unfortunately, such details are too vague to discuss at present. As with all other leaks in this article, there are no videos or confirmed datamines to analyze here.

Lyney and Lynette gameplay leaks

新たなuncle(リーカー)実績：3.6と3.7ガチャと3.7宵宮伝説任務2リネとリネットは別々のキャラリネ(炎, 弓,重撃アタッカー,実装時期不明)4.0: リネット実装(裏からサポートする系の風,片手剣)水神について:HP関連、特殊なダメージ増加方式Via uncle YC(信憑性あり) https://t.co/woeNBYZHAr

Lyney and Lynette are rumored to be in Genshin Impact 4.0. Here's everything known about Lyney thus far:

  • Rarity: 5-stars
  • Vision: Pyro
  • Weapon: Bow
  • Role: Charged Attack DPS

Likewise, here's everything known about Lynette at the moment:

  • Rarity: 4-stars
  • Vision: Anemo
  • Weapon: Sword
  • Role: Off-field supporter

The elements and rarities for these Fontaine characters match the old Genshin Impact leaks spread by Mero back on March 13, 2023.

Text details about Lyney's + Lynette's kit by u/vivliz in Genshin_Impact_Leaks

The above leak gained some traction in the Genshin Impact community, but it's worth noting that leaker Keikakutori has said this information should be wrong. Some parts of this rumor match up with other leaks, such as Lyney being a 5-star Pyro Bow user who relies on Charged Attacks.

However, the specific details featured in this leak could be why Keikakutori states that it's wrong. Sadly for Travelers, there are no credible leaks detailing everything these two Fontaine characters can do besides very vague roles. Players will have to wait for more information to be revealed, and there is no timetable for when that might happen.

Fontaine roadmap

一些不保证真实性的小道消息。枫丹的前期的卡池进度可能和须弥版本类似。4.0版本应该是1个五星new（应该是林尼）带两个四星new，4.1版本会有2个五星new，而4.2版本大概是水神吧。至于4.3会不会是另一个愚人众执政官落地，我也不太确定。另外，这些五星new里面应该会有一个是常驻，但我不知道哪个是。😭
@keikakutori9 Rough translation: 4.0, one of the five stars might be lyeny.4.1, two new 5 stars. 4.2 may be the hydro arch on 4.3 the user is not sure but they think there could be another new character

Here is a brief roadmap from one of Keikakutori's leaks regarding Fontaine:

  • Version 4.0: New 5-star (could be Lyney) and two new 4-stars
  • Version 4.1: Two new 5-stars
  • Version 4.2. Focalors is speculated to be playable
  • Version 4.3: A Fatui Harbinger is rumored to become playable

This roadmap only goes up to Version 4.3. That's a long time away, which means all these details are definitely subject to change. Travelers already know that Version 3.8 will be the final Sumeru patch, which means Fontaine will debut in Version 4.0.

By the time this article was written, it was only Version 3.6. There is still plenty of time for any of the mentioned content shown above to change in some capacity.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
