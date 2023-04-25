Genshin Impact Neuvillette artwork, Hydro Archon, and upcoming Fontaine characters

A few new Fontaine character leaks have recently popped up in the Genshin Impact community. While the following rumors are considered credible, it is vital to mention that everything shown below is heavily subject to change. Fontaine is expected to arrive in Version 4.0, and these leaks came out when Version 3.6 was the active update.

There is no timetable for when every Fontaine character will be released in Genshin Impact. Rumors merely point to them being playable sometime after Version 4.0 launches. Travelers will get more specific leaks in the future. Until then, let's look at what's currently known.

Characters featured here include Neuvillette, the Hydro Archon, Lyney, and Lynette.

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Neuvillette, Hydro Archon, and more characters

The above tweet shows a few different angles of Neuvillette's concept art. Its quality is a little low-quality, yet the overall design is still clear enough to see. This leak originally came from Baidu and has since started circulating online since fans first saw it.

Not much is known about Neuvillette apart from the fact that he's the chief justice of Fontaine. Old NGA leaks state that he's a 4-star character, but those rumors also indicated that Neuvillette could always become a 5-star instead.

Other Fontaine character leaks

The above Reddit post translates a leak from Chinese leaker keika. Here is a summary in case the post gets deleted:

Version 4.0: Should have a new 5-star and two new 4-stars. Lyney is supposedly the 5-star.

Version 4.1: Two new 5-stars are expected.

Version 4.2. Focalors (the Hydro Archon) is slated to be playable.

Version 4.3: May have a Fatui Harbinger become playable.

There will also apparently be a new Standard Banner 5-star character, yet the leaks don't provide specific information on who it is yet.

Lyney and Lynette are considered separate playable characters. The former is apparently a 5-star Pyro Bow user, while the latter is a 4-star Anemo Sword user. Lynette is supposedly an off-field supporter, while Lyney has been leaked as a Charged Attack DPS unit.

The above Genshin Impact leak also mentions how the Hydro Archon has a focus on HP and some "special DMG increase" that's rather vague at the moment.

Hydro Archon leaks

ProjectENKA @ProjectENKA1 Hydro Archon - Model Details

The above tweet shows some old concept art featuring Focalors, also known as the Hydro Archon.

The above tweet shows some old concept art featuring Focalors, also known as the Hydro Archon. This leak is much older than the rest of the ones featured in this article, but it's still worth sharing here in case players want to see her render again.

There are rumors that she will be playable in Genshin Impact 4.2. Nothing too detailed about her kit has been revealed thus far.

The Hydro Archon supposedly has a Domain tied to gravity that constantly drains the player's HP. No gameplay videos currently exist for this new gameplay feature or the kind of buffs that would be considered "massive" in this context.

It will be interesting to see how accurate these leaks are once Genshin Impact 4.0 is finally released. Until then, it will be a few months until Travelers get more confirmation about what's true and what isn't.

