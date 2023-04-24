A new Genshin Impact leak surfaced online, which revealed potential body models and other information about three characters from Fontaine, including Lyney and Neuvillette. While most fans might not know who the latter is since he has never been mentioned in the game, many may know the former from Genshin Impact's Teyvat Chapter video.

Not much is known about any of the aforementioned characters aside from the fact that they are from Fontaine and are expected to be released in one of the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.0 updates. This article will cover everything fans need to know about these forthcoming characters in Genshin Impact.

Do note that all the information is based on leaked data and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Neuvillette's potential character designs

Neuvillette's leaked designs (Image via HoYoverse)

The above Twitter post revealed Neuvillette's potential character designs from various angles. Fans might not be aware of their identity since their name has never been mentioned in the game even once, and their gender is still uncertain. However, based on the leaks, it is speculated that this entity is a tall male character with white hair.

Neuvillette's first and only official reference ever made was through a quote by him about Nahida in her introductory post on HoYoLAB, which also mentioned his position as the Chief Justice of Fontaine. The official quote reads:

One might say she pays too much attention or dotes on people too much... But while her actions can be flawed, I believe her sense of responsibility as Sumeru's deity to be a commendable thing. Ah, that the youngest of gods should be thus, while a certain other person, by contrast, should be so prone to hysterics...

In the above quote, Neuvillette speaks favorably about Nahida's sense of responsibility and compares her to a certain "other person," who is believed to be the current Hydro Archon, Focalors.

Leaks reveal Lyney and Lynette's designs, vision, and more

Lyney and Lynette (Image via HoYoverse)

The leaks also revealed two other characters, who are assumed to be Lyney and Lynette. Fans might recognize them from the Genshin Impact Teyvat Chapter Travail video on YouTube. In addition, they seem to possess visions that are speculated to be placeholders and will likely change before they are officially released into the game.

Other leaks have also backed up previous details about their visions and weapons, which, interestingly, have already been leaked before. Lyney is speculated to be a Pyro character with Bow and is expected to be a main DPS unit like Ganyu, who relies on their Charged Attacks.

Lynette, on the other hand, is expected to be an off-field Anemo support unit that uses a Sword. Their release dates are still unknown, so fans must wait until HoYoverse makes an official announcement.

