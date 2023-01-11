Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: New characters, Hydro Archon, and Harbingers

Recent Genshin Impact leaks reveal crucial information about Fontaine and new characters, including the new Hydro Archon. Focalor's design has also been leaked along with the other upcoming characters. Nothing is known about these new Fontaine characters other than their model.

Credible sources have also revealed that players will meet new Harbingers in Fontaine. Although the leaks come from reliable sources, there is no way to confirm the authenticity of this information. Hence, Genshin Impact players are advised to take the leaks with grains of salt.

Genshin Impact: New Fontaine leaks reveal upcoming characters, Hydro Archon, and Harbingers

Leakers have started sharing everything they know about Fontaine and all related content. The new leaks about Fontaine reveal a lineup of new characters that will be playable in the future. Surprisingly, the character lineup also includes Hydro Archon and Focalors.

In the above Reddit post, players can find the leaked lineup for the upcoming Fontaine characters. Based on the picture above, 10 new characters are scheduled to debut soon. Here is a list of character names already revealed:

Lynette and Lyney (1st and 7th)

Neuvillette - Chief of Jstice (2nd)

Hydro Archon (3rd)

2 + Tall Female characters (5th and 10th)

3 + Female teenager characters (6th, 8th, and 9th)

1 + Small female child character (4th)

Additionally, the leakers themselves have mentioned a Mondstadt update. The caption clarifies that the leaked lineup includes a few characters that will debut in the rumored Mondstadt patch update released before Fontaine.

As shown above, credible leakers such as @SaveYourPrimos and others have confirmed that the rumor about a Mondstadt update before the release of Fontaine is true. The Genshin Impact community has already started speculating and making claims about what they think might be the characters that will debut before Fontaine.

The majority of players claim that these two characters might be the ones that will debut in the leaked Mondstadt update.

New Fontaine leaks reveal Hydro Archon Focalor

Credible sources have confirmed that the character with the blue top hat is Hydro Archon called Focalors. The tweet above reveals a clearer picture of the God of Justice for all players. Like all the characters in the leaked lineup, little is known about her.

Like Nahida, Foclaor is one of the new Archon amongst the Seven. Like other Archons, Focalor can utilize her Hydro abilities without needing a vision. Recent leaks have not disclosed anything about her abilities but have confirmed that she will not use Claymore weapons.

Genshin Impact will introduce new Harbingers

Arlecchino and Sandrone might appear in Fontaine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact introduces new Harbingers in every nation, and Fontaine is no exception. Based on recent leaks, it appears that Fontaine will host the ones shown in the picture above:

Arlecchino (Codename- The Knave)

Sandrone (Codename- Marionette)

Currently, nothing much is known about these Fatui Harbingers. Hopefully, future leaks and official news will reveal enough information about them.

