Genshin Impact may release a Mondstadt patch before Fontaine update, as per leaks

The Genshin Impact community continues to receive early leaks about the upcoming region of Fontaine. Currently, the developers are preparing to release the latest version 3.4 update, which is set to expand the desert region of Sumeru.

The latest leaks from reliable sources have revealed that a Mondstadt patch will be released before players get to travel to Fontaine. Although the community has its own speculations about the new patch, nothing concrete is known as of now. Veteran players must already know that something similar happened before Sumeru was released with the version 3.0 update.

This article will cover everything that players need to know about the latest Genshin Impact leaks about the new Mondstadt patch.

Genshin Impact players will return to Mondstadt before Fontaine, based on latest leaks

Credible sources are currently flooding the internet with brand new Genshin Impact leaks. The abundance of these leaks has left fans elated as they recently got a sneak peek at the upcoming playable characters.

Not all of them are from Fontaine. Be ready for Mond update

Mero, a credible leaker within the community, recently shared the model design of future playable characters. Fans will be happy to see some unique and fresh designs for the upcoming characters. Along with the character collage, the leaker also mentioned an upcoming Mondstadt patch update.

While this leak will catch newcomers by surprise, veteran players might already be expecting this. It's highly possible that the new Mondstadt patch will be released in this unknown region.

Speculations suggest that the unknown region might be Dornman Port. As the name suggests, Dornman Port is a port in Mondstadt, but its exact location is currently unknown. So far, it has only been mentioned in NPC dialog and character stories. Furthermore, Dornman Port's geographical location hasn't been contextualized in Genshin Impact.

Based on NPC dialog and stories, it's "too far away" from the Nameless Island to reach by boat, and its distance from the city of Mondstadt is large enough.

What else can players expect from the New Mondstadt patch update

It's standard practice for the developers to change the event wish banner with every patch update to feature both new and old characters. The same goes for the leaked Mondstadt patch as well.

Other leakers have confirmed the recent leak about the new Mondstadt patch. They have also clarified that the newly leaked picture of the upcoming characters will also contain a brand new character that will debut before the arrival of Fontaine.

Unfortunately, the sources didn't provide enough hints as to specify which characters they were referring to. However, the Genshin Impact community was smart enough to figure it out themselves.

Out of all speculations, the majority of Genshin Impact players have agreed upon the two characters that are most likely to appear in the new Mondstadt patch update, with their reasoning behind this conclusion being pretty solid.

The artifact set in the game reveals stories about characters that have later become playable in future updates. Many fans strongly believe that the character on the left in the tweet embedded above could be the hunter mentioned in the lore of Viridescent Venerer.

In the same tweet, Genshin Impact fans can see the Anemo vision of the pink-haired character on the right. Although the picture isn't very clear, the community believes that her vision resembles that of Mondstadt's vision wielders.

