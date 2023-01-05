Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: New wind glider, Hydro Archon Focalors, and other characters

As Genshin Impact fans continue to get more official content about Sumeru, sources have started circulating around the new Fontaine leaks that reveal a new wind glider and character designs for some upcoming characters, including the Hydro Archon.

These leaks, which have caused a stir in the community, give fans a taste of what to expect from the game in the future. Although the leaks come from reliable sources, their authenticity cannot be confirmed now. However, they have sparked considerable interest and speculation among players.

This article will explain everything players need to know about the latest Genshin Impact leaks involving Fontaine gadgets and upcoming characters in the future.

Genshin Impact: New leaks reveal Fontaine wind glider, Hydro Archon character design, and more

The Genshin Impact community is abuzz with excitement after receiving new leaks that shed light on Fontaine. Leakers have circulated pictures of the new upcoming wind glider.

As shown in the tweet above, the esthetics of the wind glider match the color palette expected from the Hydro nation, Fontaine. Veteran players must know that each nation has its own wind glider that can be obtained by increasing its reputation level. Hence, players must explore and complete requests and bounties from Fontaine's reputation board to acquire this wind glider.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal model for Hydro Archon, Focalor

The leaks above showcase a picture of an upcoming Hydro character in Genshin Impact. Credible sources believe this is the character model for Focalor, the current archon of Fontaine. Although these sources claim that the new character design belongs to Focalor, there is not enough evidence to support that.

For those new to the game, Focalor is the current Hydro Archon amongst the Seven and goes by the nickname, God of Justice. Aside from being one of the newer members of The Seven who emerged after the end of the Archon War, little is known about her. There is also information about the former Hydro Archon who ruled over Fontaine before her.

A Reddit post showcases the full character model of the alleged Hydro Archon at higher resolution. Fans will notice the unique clothing design that makes the residents of Fontaine different from other nations. Every archon design seems to follow the color pallets close to their element and nation.

In this case, the character model can be seen wearing Hydro vision around her waist and following the same principles as the character design used for Archons.

Other Fontaine character leaks

Recent leaks have revealed more character designs that could be Fontaine characters. While the images are unclear, and determining their exact appearance is difficult, it does provide an interesting glimpse of the upcoming character. Aside from the character design, nothing is known about the character's element or weapon.

The recent leaks about Genshin Impact have sparked a lot of excitement and speculation in the community. While it is unclear whether these leaks are genuine, they do provide a tantalizing glimpse into what fans can expect from the game in the future.

