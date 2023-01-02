Genshin Impact banner schedule 2023: Everything leaked and confirmed so far

With the arrival of the new year 2023, Genshin Impact fans look forward to all the upcoming banner schedules. The release of event wish banners is one of the most highly anticipated aspects of the game.

This is a great opportunity for players to obtain new characters and weapons for their account. Over the past year, officials have shown multiple characters through in-game cutscenes, official YouTube videos, and trailers. Players who have been saving new primogems will want to know about the scheduled future banner events. This article will outline the same, alongside the latest leaks and official confirmations regarding Genshin Impact in 2023.

Genshin Impact: All you need to know about upcoming banner schedules in 2023

Potential characters to drop as playable units in 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse's recent drip marketing has confirmed the debut of Alhaitham and Yaoyao in the upcoming patch 3.4 version update. While Alhaitham will be the first Dendro sword user, Yaoyao will be the first Dendro polearm character.

Genshin Impact officials are yet to release any news about the upcoming banners scheduled for the new patch updates. However, credible leakers have already confirmed the smae for the upcoming patches that will drop in the new year 2023.

Patch 3.4 update and its upcoming banners

Genshin Impact's latest version is currently going through its Phase II banners. At the end of Phase II, the new version 3.4 update is expected to drop on January 18, 2023. Reliable leaks have shared the banner leaks that will feature the following characters and weapons:

[Reliable] Images courtesy of Yukizero, which aligns with what we know.

3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao

3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + Yelan



3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao

3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + Yelan [Reliable] Images courtesy of Yukizero, which aligns with what we know.3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + Yelan https://t.co/bbzn4SmYYH

Phase I:

Alhaitham' debut

Yaoyao's debut

Xiao's rerun

Light of Foliar Incision (sword)

Primordial Jade-Winged Spear (polearm)

Phase II:

Hu Tao' rerun

Yelan' rerun

Staff of Homa (polearm)

Aqua Simulacra (bow)

Patch 3.5 update and its upcoming banners

Considering that officials are back in the standard 6-week patch cycle, the Genshin Impact community can estimate the patch 3.5 update to launch somewhere in the first week of March 2023.

Reliable leaks have suggested that this patch will feature the debut of one of the most anticipated characters, Dehya, who has appeared multiple times in the recent Sumeru Archon quests. Players can confirm Dehya's vision and weapon of choice from official videos and in-game cutscenes. Dehya will be a 5-star Pyro Claymore user, but recent leaks have yet to reveal anything fruther about her abilities.

Upcoming characters in patch 3.5 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Mika, on the other hand, has been confirmed to be a Cryo polearm user with 4-star rarity based on the latest relatible leaks. Similar to Dehya, the players are completely in the dark when it comes to his abilities as well.

Patch 3.6 update and its upcoming banners

Reliable Leaks did not share much about the Genshin Impact 3.6 update. The only confirmed piece of information leaked by credible sources states that Baizhu (Dendro Catalyst) will debut in this version alongside a new character.

Baizhu is a Liyue character in Genshin Impact and was the only character to have a Dendro vision way before the release of Sumeru. Many players have been saving Primogems and waiting for him to drop as a playable character.

