Genshin Impact Focalors leaks: Everything known about Hydro Archon character so far

Genshin Impact takes place in a world called Teyvat, which has seven major nations that are ruled by seven different Archons or Gods. Currently, the story's protagonist is in Sumeru and has already met four gods. Their next destination is Fontaine, the Land of Hydro, where the Hydro Archon resides.

Not much has been revealed about the entity in the game. However, at the start of 2023, a batch of leaks flooded the Genshin Impact community, revealing some interesting information about Focalors, who is the current Hydro Archon, and other characters from Fontaine.

This article will cover everything that has been leaked so far about the Hydro Archon.

Genshin Impact Focalors leaks and other information

Fontaine is the Land of Hydro ruled by the Hydro Archon, who also represents Justice. Very little is known about the ruler, with only a couple of mentions in the game by Zhongli and a few other characters.

Like Sumeru, Fontaine is also known to have two Archons, one of whose name is currently unknown and presumed dead. Meanwhile, the other is called Focalors and is the current Hydro Archon. It should be noted that, like Nahida, she is also not one of the original members of The Seven.

The above post by GENSHINIMPACTES is an old leak revealing the potential model of the God of Justice. She appears to be wearing unique clothing compared to other regions of Teyvat, as has been described by various NPCs from Fontaine. She can also be seen wearing Hydro vision around her waist, which has led to many new theories about her faking her identity, like Zhongli and Venti.

A leak by NGA Gandhi (Image via r/GenshinImpactLeaks)

Based on a Genshin Impact leak provided by NGA Gandhi, aka HXG, it seems that the Hydro Archon has the body of a teen female with short white hair. Additionally, she wears a leg ring, and both her legs are exposed. The data also matches the leaked photo previously mentioned. However, these are still leaks, and it is too soon to confirm anything.

Focalors was initially speculated to be a Claymore unit by many leakers. However, the latest leaks suggest she does not use a Claymore as her weapon.

Another group of leakers has also backed up the information by claiming that Focalors might be a Sword user. The post also mentioned Soutine, who many players thought was the real name of the Hydro Archon. However, based on the new data, they are two different entities, and the one that uses a Claymore is the former.

The Genshin Impact leak further revealed a new weapon speculated as Soutine's signature. Additionally, it is believed that Focalors' skill is related to "Gravity," and it scales from her Max HP, which has confused a lot of players.

Since Genshin Impact is still in its 3.5 version, it is unknown how long one will have to wait for her release, but she is expected to be announced by the 4.1 or 4.2 patch updates.

